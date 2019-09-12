Avalon Advisors Increases Stake in General Mills (GIS); As Mastercard (MA) Share Value Rose, Notis-Mcconarty Edward Trimmed Stake by $396,000

Avalon Advisors Llc increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 104.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc bought 6,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The hedge fund held 13,100 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $688,000, up from 6,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $54.09. About 3.16 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills cuts profit forecast as freight, commodity costs weigh; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 21/03/2018 – Supply Chain Costs Weigh on General Mills’s Bottom Line — Earnings Review; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Time Warner, Exits General Mills; 21/03/2018 – General Mills: Rising Supply-Chain Costs Weigh on Profit; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO IS RESPONDING TO RISING COST PRESSURE WITH ACTIONS THAT TO LOWER COSTS AND IMPROVE PROFITABILITY IN SHORT AND MEDIUM TERM; 24/04/2018 – General Mills Completes Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 24/04/2018 – BLUE BUFFALO PET/GENERAL MILLS TO BECOME EFFECTIVE TODAY:NASDAQ

Notis-Mcconarty Edward decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward sold 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 36,839 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.75M, down from 38,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $6.45 during the last trading session, reaching $276.4. About 4.99 million shares traded or 47.37% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05B for 34.21 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

