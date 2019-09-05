Avalon Advisors Holds Stake in Metlife (MET); Nrg Energy (NRG) Shareholder Permian Investment Partners LP Has Decreased Position by $12.77 Million as Valuation Declined

Permian Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 16.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permian Investment Partners Lp sold 304,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The institutional investor held 1.58 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.99M, down from 1.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permian Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $37.69. About 1.83M shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N -RETIRING DIRECTORS ARE WALT YOUNG, EVAN SILVERSTEIN AND BARRY SMITHERMAN; 20/04/2018 – DJ NRG Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRG); 23/03/2018 – GENON ENERGY INC – HAS AGREED WITH CANAL 3 BUYER TO NOT EXERCISE CANAL 3 OPTION; 07/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – PER AMENDMENT REVOLVING COMMITMENTS IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $120 MLN WILL MATURE ON JULY 1, 2018; 19/04/2018 – NRG Energy, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY SAYS YOUNG, SILVERSTEIN, SMITHERMAN TO RETIRE; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Adds Teradyne, Exits NRG Energy: 13F; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy: Board Size to Be Reduced to 12 Directors After Changes; 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO ENTER INTO ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE TRANSACTIONS WITH ONE OR MORE FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy: Matthew Carter and Heather Cox to Join Board

Avalon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 3.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc bought 9,779 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The hedge fund held 283,633 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.07 million, up from 273,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.04B market cap company. The stock increased 3.30% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $45.96. About 4.65M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 01/05/2018 – MetLife Names Stephen Gauster Exec VP, General Counsel; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q Adjusted Earnings for EMEA Up 8%; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Trump’s bank watchdog bought financial stocks up until taking office; 30/04/2018 – MetLife Completes Merger of General American Life, Metropolitan Tower Life; 07/03/2018 – MetLife’s Debel Currently Serves as U.S. Chief Financial Officer; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT CHIEF COMMENTS ON ASSET-MANAGER OPPORTUNITY; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Reaches a Record $11.2 B in Private Debt Origination in 2017; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q Driven by Favorable Underwriting, Volume Growth, Effects of Tax Reform; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Adj EPS $1.36; 14/04/2018 – Bangladeshi Entrepreneurs Compete in the Inclusion Plus Final Round of Competition from MetLife Foundation and Verb

Avalon Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.06B and $4.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 321 shares to 14,730 shares, valued at $15.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 7,172 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,936 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.87 earnings per share, up 98.94% or $0.93 from last year’s $0.94 per share. NRG’s profit will be $473.08 million for 5.04 P/E if the $1.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by NRG Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 167.14% EPS growth.