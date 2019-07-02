Avalon Advisors Holding In Cummins (CMI) Was Upped; Wal (WMT) Shareholder Lynch & Associates Boosted Its Position by $418,555 as Stock Rose

Lynch & Associates increased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 6.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lynch & Associates bought 4,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 75,015 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.32M, up from 70,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lynch & Associates who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $317.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $111.36. About 3.13M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Walmart likely to announce Flipkart deal before end of week; 04/04/2018 – Amazon may reportedly rival Walmart with bid to buy India’s Flipkart; 07/05/2018 – WALMART TO CURB OPIOID FILL LIMIT TO NO MORE THAN SEVEN DAYS; 02/04/2018 – Instead of acquiring smaller players, as Wal-Mart is doing, Target is investing around $7 billion back into its own business; 29/05/2018 – WALMART COMBINES REAL ESTATE AND CENTRAL OPERATIONS IN ONE ROLE; 14/03/2018 – Walmart ramps up Amazon battle with online grocery push; 09/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer pushes back on the market’s reaction to Disney expanding its ESPN offerings and Walmart taking a majority stake in Flipkart; 23/04/2018 – WALMART IS SAID CLOSE TO $12B-PLUS DEAL FOR CONTROL OF FLIPKART; 07/05/2018 – WALMART INTRODUCES ADDITIONAL MEASURES TO HELP CURB OPIOID ABUSE AND MISUSE; 02/04/2018 – ThinkAdvisor: Walmart, Humana Move Closer as Separate Upheavals Threaten

Avalon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 5.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc bought 5,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 92,583 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.62 million, up from 87,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $169.84. About 944,066 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 12.06 BLN RUPEES VS 12.39 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.43, EST. $2.93; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS SEES FY REV. +10% TO +14%; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA FY DIV/SHR 10 RUPEES; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-Elgar scores unbeaten ton but Cummins makes it Australia’s day; 08/03/2018 Cummins Inc. Announces Cummins Powers Women, A Landmark Initiative to Accelerate the Advancement of Women and Girls Around the World; 27/04/2018 – FOCUS-U.S. sanctions risk hurting Russian van maker GAZ; 01/05/2018 – Cummins To Address Performance of Aftertreatment Component in Some On-Highway Products Produced Between 2010-2015; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER SHARE; 23/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 23, 2018 10:14:19 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsr Mgmt Lc reported 12,269 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc reported 12,600 shares. Johnson invested in 0.31% or 35,647 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 2,067 shares. Vanguard accumulated 129.19M shares or 0.49% of the stock. Paragon Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 547 shares. Zacks reported 793,067 shares stake. Spinnaker Trust invested in 31,400 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 683,301 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Proshare Limited Liability Company holds 0.64% or 1.10 million shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.12% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Parkside Bancshares owns 13,769 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Cibc Ww Mkts invested in 1.17 million shares.

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Walmart (WMT) to Offer Post-Paid Phone Plans Via Website Through AT&T (T), to Add Wireless Specialists to 600 More Stores This Year – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” on June 17, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “6 Stocks to Buy That Are Bucking the Retail Selloff – Investorplace.com” published on June 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Walmart World? Morgan Stanley Likes Walmart’s Approach To Global Operations – Benzinga” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “2 Reasons It May Be Time to Drop Amazon Prime – The Motley Fool” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Walmart Announces 2019 Formal Business and Annual Shareholders’ Meeting Voting Results – Business Wire” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $769,399 activity. 4,500 shares were sold by Freeland Richard Joseph, worth $675,000 on Friday, January 18. Shares for $63,499 were sold by HERMAN ALEXIS M on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone reported 2,089 shares stake. Chicago Equity Ltd Liability Corp reported 4,105 shares. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement System has 0.07% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited holds 0.56% or 87,988 shares in its portfolio. Rodgers Brothers Inc reported 0.93% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Navellier Associate Inc holds 13,486 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0.04% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 54,478 shares. Cutter Brokerage stated it has 1,464 shares. Howe And Rusling Inc, a New York-based fund reported 144 shares. Field And Main Retail Bank holds 0.21% or 1,425 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0.34% or 1.52M shares in its portfolio. St Germain D J Company Incorporated has invested 1.55% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). 20,751 are owned by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Co. Semper Augustus Invs Group Ltd Company invested in 2.84% or 29,281 shares. Windsor Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 4,151 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Cummins To Acquire Hydrogenics – Business Wire” published on June 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 2, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Hydrogenics Corporation to Cummins Inc. is Fair to Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$161, Is It Time To Put Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Avalon Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $4.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 44,367 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $115.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 7,172 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,936 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).