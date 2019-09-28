Avalon Advisors Holding in Comcast (CMCSA) Decreased by $1.74 Million; Anthem (ANTM) Stock Price Rose While Violich Capital Management Raised Holding by $893,940

Violich Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 452.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc bought 3,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 3,870 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09 million, up from 700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $237.69. About 1.10 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.12, REV VIEW $91.34 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $4.0 BLN; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TOTALED APPROXIMATELY 39.6 MLN MEMBERS AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2.5% PERCENT FROM 40.6 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – U.S. health insurer Anthem’s quarterly profit rises 30 pct; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q EPS $4.99; 30/05/2018 – Billboard: Listen to MONA’s New Anthem ‘Thought Provoked’: Exclusive Premiere; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EARNINGS IN 2018 AND ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 23/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: BREAKING: The National Football League approved a new policy Wednesday that will require “team and league; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS FY2018 ADJ NET INCOME TO BE GREATER THAN $15.00/SHARE; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING

Avalon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 6.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc sold 41,408 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 639,583 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.04M, down from 680,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.81. About 15.01 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast has been shifting focus to its high-speed internet and filmmaking businesses as cord-cutting continues to weigh on its legacy cable division; 08/05/2018 – Suzanne Barlyn: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources @LianaBaker; 05/04/2018 – DISNEY MAY DROP COMCAST VIDEO AD TECH FOR GOOGLE: BUS. INSIDER; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST HAS COMMITTED FINANCING AVAILABLE TO SATISFY FULL CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE TO SKY SHAREHOLDERS UNDER TERMS OF ACQUISITION; 25/04/2018 – SUPERIOR CASH OFFER FOR SKY BY COMCAST; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST AND CHARTER WILL CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN THEIR OWN RELATIONSHIPS WITH DEVICE MANUFACTURERS; 25/04/2018 – Comcast formalizes its $31 billion bid for British broadcaster Sky; 14/05/2018 – Comcast’s machineQ™ Lights up San Francisco Bay Area with LoRaWAN™ IoT Network; 21/05/2018 – SKY NOTES U.K. GOVT ANNOUNCEMENT ON OFFER FROM COMCAST; 25/04/2018 – Comcast/Sky: outfoxed

Violich Capital Management Inc, which manages about $374.82 million and $406.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,295 shares to 101,634 shares, valued at $20.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 14,084 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,636 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45B for 14.74 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.