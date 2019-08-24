Avalon Advisors Has Upped Position in Progressive Ohio (PGR) as Shares Rose; Burt Wealth Advisors Cut Amazon Com (AMZN) Position as Market Value Declined

Avalon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 2.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc bought 4,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 226,698 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.34 million, up from 221,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $75.15. About 2.18M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.173% OF PAR; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2,204.7 MLN VS $1,854.8 MLN IN FEB 2017; 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s rates Progressive’s senior notes A2; assigns shelf ratings; outlook stable; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.88B :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Rev $7.43B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Progressive Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGR)

Burt Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 37.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors sold 292 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 492 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $876,000, down from 784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $865.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81 million shares traded or 32.88% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Bill Gates is glad Amazon is getting into health care – but cautions it’s complicated; 09/05/2018 – Sears: Installation Offer for Any Brand of Tires on Amazon.com; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM CFO SAYS THERE MAY BE OPPORTUNITIES OVER TIME TO HAVE MORE ADVERTISING IN ITS VIDEO STREAMS – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – Boohoo Trounces Rivals as Investments Stave Off Amazon Threat; 27/04/2018 – Terry Gilliam’s Quixote film faces new legal hurdle at Cannes; 30/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon said to sever ties with top lobbying firms in Washington – Bloomberg; 06/04/2018 – Trump claims the Post Office is losing billions because of Amazon, but it’s a lot more complicated than that; 20/03/2018 – Millennial Esports’ Eden Games Amongst First Studios to Integrate Amazon GameOn; 29/04/2018 – Walmart it Talks with Advent International on Brazil Unit; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Apple nears $1 trillion valuation mark

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Girard Prtnrs Limited owns 5,839 shares. Tillar accumulated 1,003 shares. Baldwin Management Limited Liability accumulated 1,810 shares. 35,000 were accumulated by Greenbrier Prtn Cap Mngmt. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Management Inc reported 4,230 shares. Bbva Compass Savings Bank Inc reported 2.11% stake. Palisade Cap Limited Liability Company Nj holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 10,012 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 317,930 shares or 1.09% of the stock. Cap Planning Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 1,932 shares stake. Moreover, Bartlett & Communication Limited Company has 0.04% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 536 shares. Jnba Advsrs owns 1,098 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Madison Investment Holdg stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Chickasaw Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 1,908 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Cordasco Fincl Network invested in 76 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 2.12% or 8,317 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 69.76 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Burt Wealth Advisors, which manages about $522.81 million and $221.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHP) by 19,042 shares to 242,746 shares, valued at $13.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (FM) by 16,743 shares in the quarter, for a total of 401,594 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bp Public Ltd Com, United Kingdom-based fund reported 140,000 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.2% or 26,739 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4,820 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.03% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Trustmark State Bank Tru Department holds 628 shares. Hexavest accumulated 1.11 million shares or 1.01% of the stock. Prudential Public Ltd Liability reported 3,329 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Company has 291,107 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. M&T Bankshares Corporation reported 60,588 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Wetherby Asset Management Inc reported 17,293 shares. Kistler has 101 shares. Bowling Limited Liability Company has 0.61% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Gyroscope Management Gp Ltd Company holds 1.09% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 39,566 shares. Cleararc Cap invested in 14,166 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

Avalon Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.06B and $4.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 2,412 shares to 100,007 shares, valued at $15.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Msci Acwi Ex Ud Etf (ACWX) by 9,711 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,096 shares, and cut its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG).