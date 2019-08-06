Avalon Advisors Has Upped Its Stake in Nike (NKE) by $31.28 Million; Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Shareholder Newport Asia Has Raised Its Position by $4.37 Million as Stock Value Declined

Avalon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 5579.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc bought 372,338 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 379,011 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.92 million, up from 6,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.69B market cap company. The stock increased 3.10% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $81.42. About 4.38 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 06/04/2018 – Seattle Times: Nike? Adidas? University of Washington athletics closing in on major payday with new apparel deal; 15/03/2018 – Nike Conducting Review of HR Practices — Memo; 09/04/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS HAS ACQUIRED INVERTEX LTD, A COMPUTER VISION FIRM BASED IN TEL AVIV, ISRAEL; 15/03/2018 – Nike: Names Elliott Hill President of Consumer and Marketplace; 22/03/2018 – Nike Earnings: I Have Good News & Bad News — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Three More Executives to Exit Nike; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING EXITED NKE IN 1Q: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Nike Reviews Improper Conduct as One-Time CEO Candidate Resigns; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Adidas sticks by Kanye West after slavery remarks; 22/03/2018 – Nike Acquires Customer Data Analytics Company Zodiac — MarketWatch

Newport Asia Llc increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc bought 61,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 1.92 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.26M, up from 1.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $54.46. About 1.99 million shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Casino Rev $2.6B; 27/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS SAYS CO, UNIT, AMONG OTHERS ENTERED INTO FIFTH AMENDMENT TO EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 08/03/2018 – Fitch: Las Vegas Sands’ Ratings Unaffected by Sands Bethlehem Sale; 09/05/2018 – Hong Kong group aims to curb money laundering around Asia; 18/05/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AFFIRMED BY FITCH; OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS NEXT QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.75 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE PAID ON JUNE 28, 2018; 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $71; 06/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the 2018 J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 18/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Las Vegas Sands Rtgs Unaffctd By Trm Ln Add-On

Newport Asia Llc, which manages about $2.47B and $646.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 58,900 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $199.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold LVS shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Incorporated invested in 283,560 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Willingdon Wealth Mgmt has 29 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested 0% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Cwh Mngmt owns 56,878 shares. Hengehold Cap Ltd Llc, Ohio-based fund reported 4,050 shares. Roosevelt Group Inc holds 3,557 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings invested 0.12% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Sands Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 4.21 million shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Parametric Associates Limited Liability holds 711,641 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd has 18,105 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 524,212 were accumulated by Mariner Limited Liability Corp. State Street has invested 0.04% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Td Asset holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 258,205 shares. Windward Capital Mngmt Ca stated it has 0.28% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.04% or 1,773 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability holds 457,855 shares. Finemark Bank & Tru holds 134,339 shares. Bragg Advsr holds 0.06% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 5,235 shares. Triangle Secs Wealth Mgmt accumulated 10,096 shares. 366,000 are owned by Markel Corporation. Mai Management reported 128,264 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma has 1.16% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 908,235 shares. Charter Trust Communications holds 0.52% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 51,892 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company has 0.18% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Acadian Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 102,502 shares. Pitcairn invested in 0.08% or 8,528 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 294,527 shares. Fincl Advisory Ser Incorporated holds 0.17% or 10,375 shares. Pinnacle Hldg Lc invested in 18,954 shares or 0% of the stock.

Avalon Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $4.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 7,172 shares to 123,936 shares, valued at $16.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Russell 2000 Ishares Etf (IWM) by 6,927 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,160 shares, and cut its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).

