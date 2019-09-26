Avalon Advisors Has Upped General Mills (GIS) Position by $348,452; Farmers & Merchants Investments Cut Its Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Stake by $1.07 Million as Stock Declined

Avalon Advisors Llc increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 104.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc bought 6,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The hedge fund held 13,100 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $688,000, up from 6,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $54.59. About 877,877 shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 19/03/2018 – General Mills Quarterly Dividend Declared; 21/03/2018 – General Mills: Rising Supply-Chain Costs Weigh on Profit; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Receives Antitrust Clearance for Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS SAYS EQUITY OFFERING PRICES AT $44/SHR; 24/04/2018 – News On Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc. (BUFF) Now Under GIS; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON CALL; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buf; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR, WHICH IS UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) by 12.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold 21,312 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 146,061 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.34 million, down from 167,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $44.67. About 1.61 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL TO LIFT INGLESIDE EXPORT CAPACITY TO 750K B/D; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION COST FOR DOMESTIC OIL & GAS ABOUT $12.50/ BOE; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO; 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 22/04/2018 – DJ Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OXY); 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL BE “OPPORTUNISTIC” IN USES OF EXCESS CASH; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S PERMIAN LOGISTICS HUB FULLY OPERATIONAL BY 3Q; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q EPS 92c

Avalon Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $4.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 7,690 shares to 103,089 shares, valued at $18.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cincinnati Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) by 26,964 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,634 shares, and cut its stake in Chubb Limited.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stock Market Today: Federal Reserve Cuts Rates; Roku Tumbles – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “General Mills (GIS) Recalls Five-Pound Bags of Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose Flour – StreetInsider.com” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Expect When General Mills Reports Earnings – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Ltd stated it has 0% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) reported 286 shares. Northstar Ltd holds 0.06% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 6,618 shares. Reliant Investment Limited Liability Co reported 4,000 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. C M Bidwell And Assocs holds 0.5% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 9,610 shares. Preferred Lc invested in 0.04% or 2,029 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board reported 0.03% stake. Essex accumulated 6,325 shares. Farmers Trust reported 25,290 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Sky Inv Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 82,041 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company has invested 0.07% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Family Management reported 4,036 shares. The Oregon-based Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.05% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 48,549 are held by Personal Cap Advsrs Corp. Sunbelt Inc holds 0.66% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 29,040 shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.82 million activity. The insider Dillon Kenneth bought $222,850. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $482,200 was made by KLESSE WILLIAM R on Monday, June 10. $753,258 worth of stock was bought by Shearer Bob on Monday, August 5. Hollub Vicki A. bought $1.80 million worth of stock. Batchelder Eugene L. bought $437,790 worth of stock or 9,100 shares. Backus Marcia E. bought 10,000 shares worth $480,900.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $626.13M for 15.95 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) by 9,464 shares to 49,356 shares, valued at $6.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6,221 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,048 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 50,166 were accumulated by Pennsylvania Trust Comm. Headinvest Lc owns 33,092 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Ajo LP owns 81,434 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0.09% or 1.60 million shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. Tig Advsrs Ltd Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Chevy Chase Holding reported 0.13% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Profund Advsr Lc stated it has 0.07% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Sei holds 0.13% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 782,822 shares. Florida-based Lyons Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.98% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Geode Ltd Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 10.20M shares. Waverton Invest Management Ltd reported 89,758 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Cordasco Net owns 115 shares. Colorado-based Tributary Cap Management Limited Co has invested 0.02% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Principal Financial Grp holds 1.66M shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.