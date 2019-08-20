Avalon Advisors Has Trimmed Crown Castle Intl (CCI) Stake By $625,792; Aercap Holdings NV (AER)’s Sentiment Is 0.87

Avalon Advisors Llc decreased Crown Castle Intl Corp (CCI) stake by 2.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Avalon Advisors Llc sold 4,889 shares as Crown Castle Intl Corp (CCI)’s stock rose 7.08%. The Avalon Advisors Llc holds 201,952 shares with $25.85M value, down from 206,841 last quarter. Crown Castle Intl Corp now has $60.23B valuation. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $144.86. About 1.01 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Aercap Holdings NV (AER) investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 120 funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 138 trimmed and sold equity positions in Aercap Holdings NV. The funds in our database now own: 119.57 million shares, down from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Aercap Holdings NV in top ten stock positions increased from 7 to 8 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 40 Reduced: 98 Increased: 85 New Position: 35.

Avalon Advisors Llc increased Ishares Tr S&P Us Pfd Stk Etf (PFF) stake by 19,616 shares to 519,476 valued at $18.99M in 2019Q1. It also upped Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) stake by 185,272 shares and now owns 1.09M shares. Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Crown Castle Int`l (NYSE:CCI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Crown Castle Int`l has $15000 highest and $129 lowest target. $141.50’s average target is -2.32% below currents $144.86 stock price. Crown Castle Int`l had 11 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) earned “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Friday, March 22. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Monday, April 15. The company was upgraded on Thursday, August 1 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 11 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, May 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap has invested 0.18% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Redmond Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.33% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 364,091 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Horizon Ltd Com accumulated 27,550 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Rex Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 3,000 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Lc holds 1,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ubs Oconnor Limited Company holds 0% or 5,600 shares in its portfolio. Tower Bridge Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 8,845 shares. Ashfield Cap Partners Limited Liability Company has 1.4% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). 8,700 are owned by Private Wealth Partners Limited Liability. Alliancebernstein LP holds 694,504 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Moreover, Virtu Financial has 0.15% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 3,295 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts holds 0% or 2,637 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited reported 553,209 shares.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.59 million activity. $2.26M worth of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) was bought by MARTIN J LANDIS.

Greenlight Capital Inc holds 13.76% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. for 4.16 million shares. Donald Smith & Co. Inc. owns 5.98 million shares or 10.66% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cambiar Investors Llc has 6.51% invested in the company for 5.88 million shares. The New York-based Tegean Capital Management Llc has invested 6.33% in the stock. Raffles Associates Lp, a New York-based fund reported 117,723 shares.