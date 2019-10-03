Avalon Advisors Has Lowered Its American Express Co (AXP) Holding; Shorts at MARKETING ALLIANCE (MAAL) Lowered By 22.22%

Avalon Advisors Llc decreased American Express Co (AXP) stake by 9.42% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Avalon Advisors Llc sold 18,042 shares as American Express Co (AXP)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Avalon Advisors Llc holds 173,438 shares with $21.41 million value, down from 191,480 last quarter. American Express Co now has $93.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $112.34. About 2.14M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Provide 2 Years of Complimentary Credit Monitoring to Those Affected; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Global markets follow Italy in major retreat; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Average Loans for April Were $52.9 Billion; 13/03/2018 – Buying Goldman, Amex, Selling Altaba, Apple — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – American Express April Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX EXPECTS TO CONTINUE GROWING ONLINE SAVINGS UNIT; 08/05/2018 – American Express Shareholders Vote Down Shareholder Proposal Related to Independent Chairman, 64.6% Against and 35.4%; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Small Business Net Write-Off Rate 1.7%; 10/05/2018 – Parallel North IP Expands Licensing Business with NEC and American Express Patent Portfolios Owned by Strategic Partner,; 11/05/2018 – American Express March Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table)

MARKETING ALLIANCE INC (OTCMKTS:MAAL) had a decrease of 22.22% in short interest. MAAL’s SI was 1,400 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 22.22% from 1,800 shares previously. With 500 avg volume, 3 days are for MARKETING ALLIANCE INC (OTCMKTS:MAAL)’s short sellers to cover MAAL’s short positions. It closed at $2.72 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. American Express has $145 highest and $123 lowest target. $137.33’s average target is 22.24% above currents $112.34 stock price. American Express had 13 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, July 10 report. The rating was initiated by Bank of America on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, July 8 report. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Monday, July 22 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight” on Friday, May 3. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, July 22 by JP Morgan.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 21, 2019, Fool.com published: “Delta Stays Strong With Solid Guidance Update – The Motley Fool” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Express declares $0.43 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Delta, American Express to ‘relaunch’ SkyMiles card – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blair William And Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 379,451 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation, Minnesota-based fund reported 5,318 shares. Utah Retirement Systems has invested 0.31% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 354 shares. Riverpark Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.99% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Wisconsin Capital Management Ltd Liability Co holds 3.32% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 50,100 shares. Sather Fin Grp holds 8,727 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Wellington Shields Capital Management Limited Liability owns 23,111 shares. Chesley Taft Associates Limited has invested 0.97% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Trustco Bancshares Corporation N Y has invested 1.58% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Polaris Greystone Gp Lc has 237,863 shares. Ledyard National Bank & Trust holds 0.09% or 5,528 shares in its portfolio. 1.70 million were reported by Gamco Investors Et Al. Somerville Kurt F reported 0.04% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Howard Cap Mgmt holds 0.07% or 4,217 shares.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 13.50 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Avalon Advisors Llc increased Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) stake by 299,064 shares to 391,647 valued at $67.11 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Market Vectors Etf Tr Vietnam stake by 26,957 shares and now owns 167,659 shares. Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) was raised too.

The Marketing Alliance, Inc. distributes individual life insurance, annuity, and other financial service products to independent insurance agencies in the United States. The company has market cap of $21.85 million. It offers interest bearing, tax-deferred growth immediate, or deferred annuities; index annuities that offer potential and protection; single and flexible premiums; multiple different surrender periods; first year bonus opportunity products; step up interest rate options; qualified and non qualified solutions; liquidity options; and multiple pay-out and rider options. It has a 30.91 P/E ratio. The firm also offers a portfolio of long term care product options, including individual long term care insurance, group long term care, linked benefit products , underwriting guidelines, an array of products that offer riders and flexibility, sales concepts, marketing Materials, and Website availability to information.