Avalon Advisors Has Lowered Holding in Hca Healthcare (HCA) by $13.22 Million; As Williams Ord (WMB) Stock Price Declined, C-V Starr & Co Trust Has Boosted Stake by $700,000

C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust increased its stake in Williams Ord (WMB) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 352,201 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.12 million, up from 327,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust who had been investing in Williams Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $22.88. About 7.75 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES TO FURTHER CONSOLIDATE; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement To Acquire All Public Equity Of Williams Partners L.P; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS TEXAS PIPE TO BE 500 MILES LONG, TO SERVE LNG MARKET; 17/05/2018 – Williams to buy rest of Williams Partners in $10.5 bln deal; 17/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Williams Partners L.P. Acquisition; 16/03/2018 – Williams: Relatively Small Percentage of Revenue Affected by Ruling; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: GAS-FIRED POWER PLANTS ARE NEEDED WITH MORE RENEWABLES; 26/03/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Garden State Expansion Placed Into Service; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS: STILL ASSESSING FULL IMPACT OF FERC ANNOUNCEMENTS; 09/03/2018 – Williams Co’s PE partners in Caiman Energy Il seek to cash out

Avalon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 95.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc sold 101,658 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The hedge fund held 4,648 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $606,000, down from 106,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $119.78. About 1.33 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Fin Serv Advisors Incorporated holds 0.04% or 336,902 shares in its portfolio. Tortoise Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 6.69% or 37.67 million shares in its portfolio. South Texas Money Limited invested in 27,500 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Css Limited Il reported 6,193 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. J Goldman And Ltd Partnership reported 57,286 shares. 7,350 were reported by Patten & Patten Tn. 228,274 were accumulated by Conning. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited holds 12,828 shares. State Street has invested 0.13% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Alexandria Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 97,130 shares stake. 33,700 are held by Capital Inc Ca. Andra Ap invested in 0.04% or 48,200 shares. Putnam Invs Lc holds 11,206 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tru Asset Management Ltd Liability Co reported 1.39M shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs Inc owns 24,024 shares.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. $239,300 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares were bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I. 10,000 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares with value of $232,396 were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $94,400 was bought by Wilson Terrance Lane.

Avalon Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.06B and $4.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc by 57,851 shares to 213,151 shares, valued at $22.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Posco (NYSE:PKX) by 6,841 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,193 shares, and has risen its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $31,024 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Investments Com holds 67,157 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Macquarie Grp Ltd has invested 0.01% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Burney stated it has 79,903 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership reported 161,632 shares. Mufg Americas Holdg stated it has 429 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hanseatic Mngmt holds 1.17% or 8,621 shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Inv Technology owns 0.26% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 14,860 shares. Moody Comml Bank Division reported 0% stake. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.09% or 14,100 shares. Fincl Architects Inc reported 2,198 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.11% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 92,634 shares. United Services Automobile Association invested in 328,686 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Adell Harriman Carpenter Incorporated holds 0% or 4,000 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Co has 11,969 shares.

