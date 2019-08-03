Avalon Advisors Has Lowered By $625,792 Its Crown Castle Intl (CCI) Stake; Df Dent & Co Raised Its Exponent (EXPO) Position

Df Dent & Co Inc increased Exponent Inc (EXPO) stake by 64.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Df Dent & Co Inc acquired 21,379 shares as Exponent Inc (EXPO)’s stock rose 23.03%. The Df Dent & Co Inc holds 54,713 shares with $3.16 million value, up from 33,334 last quarter. Exponent Inc now has $3.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $67.32. About 282,200 shares traded or 40.15% up from the average. Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) has risen 42.15% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.15% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPO News: 19/04/2018 – Exponent 1Q Net $20.3M; 03/04/2018 – Gartner Closes $400M Sale of CEB Talent Assessment to Exponent Private Equity; Deal Announced in Februar; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT INC EXPO.O – EXPECTS FY 2018 EBITDA MARGIN TO DECLINE BY APPROXIMATELY 50 TO 100 BASIS POINTS; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT SEES EBITDA MARGIN FALLING ABOUT 50-100 BPS VS 2017; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT RAISES EXPECTATIONS FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT INC EXPO.O – EXPECTS FY 2018 REVENUES BEFORE REIMBURSEMENTS TO GROW IN THE MID- TO HIGH- SINGLE DIGITS; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT 1Q EPS 75C, EST. 62C; 19/04/2018 – Exponent Will Promote Dr. Catherine Corrigan to CEO; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exponent Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPO); 15/05/2018 – Exponent Announces Two-for-One Stk Split

Avalon Advisors Llc decreased Crown Castle Intl Corp (CCI) stake by 2.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Avalon Advisors Llc sold 4,889 shares as Crown Castle Intl Corp (CCI)’s stock rose 7.08%. The Avalon Advisors Llc holds 201,952 shares with $25.85 million value, down from 206,841 last quarter. Crown Castle Intl Corp now has $56.22 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $135.23. About 1.43M shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Df Dent & Co Inc decreased Transunion stake by 54,080 shares to 275,171 valued at $18.39M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 29,071 shares and now owns 137,608 shares. Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold EXPO shares while 63 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 45.16 million shares or 2.22% less from 46.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 34,966 shares. First Advsr Limited Partnership owns 112,759 shares. C M Bidwell Assoc invested in 0.11% or 1,890 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). Ls Investment Ltd Llc reported 2,800 shares stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership owns 3,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Comerica Bancorporation holds 110,409 shares. Hsbc Public Llc owns 0% invested in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) for 15,221 shares. Sawgrass Asset Limited Liability Corp invested 0.03% in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). Sandler Mgmt owns 242,908 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Quebec – Canada-based Pub Sector Pension Board has invested 0.04% in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). Fmr Ltd Llc reported 0.01% in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). Kbc Grp Nv reported 0.01% in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). Moreover, Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) for 48,000 shares. Fort Limited Partnership has 38,337 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Crown Castle Intl (NYSE:CCI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Crown Castle Intl had 12 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. Macquarie Research downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, February 12 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Citigroup. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) on Monday, May 20 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $129 target in Monday, March 11 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Advisors holds 31,588 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Echo Street Ltd Liability invested in 845,038 shares or 2.12% of the stock. 103,204 are owned by Btr Capital Mngmt. Redwood Invs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.59% or 63,314 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Naples Global Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.33% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Cbre Clarion Securities Lc stated it has 264,418 shares. Winfield Assoc reported 19,962 shares or 1.36% of all its holdings. Sun Life Finance Inc reported 708 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Natl Bank accumulated 0.19% or 60,040 shares. Davis Selected Advisers invested in 0.09% or 137,880 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 737,078 shares. Amica Retiree Med Trust holds 1,902 shares. Kcm Investment Advsr Ltd Liability holds 1.35% or 163,352 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cypress Capital Management Llc (Wy) has 0% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 20 shares. Factory Mutual holds 0.59% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 391,624 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.68 million activity. MARTIN J LANDIS bought $2.26 million worth of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) on Wednesday, April 24. On Friday, February 8 HUTCHESON EDWARD C JR bought $41,283 worth of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 350 shares.

Avalon Advisors Llc increased Fomento Economico Mexicano Sab (NYSE:FMX) stake by 5,011 shares to 22,522 valued at $2.08M in 2019Q1. It also upped Toronto Dominion Bank Ont (NYSE:TD) stake by 17,257 shares and now owns 264,797 shares. Paypal Holdings Inc was raised too.