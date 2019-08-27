Avalon Advisors Has Lowered By $474,711 Its Canadian Imperial Bank Comm To (CM) Position; Howard Capital Management Has Lowered Cummins (CMI) Holding By $9.01 Million

Howard Capital Management decreased Cummins Inc (CMI) stake by 96.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Howard Capital Management sold 57,395 shares as Cummins Inc (CMI)’s stock declined 0.89%. The Howard Capital Management holds 1,795 shares with $283,000 value, down from 59,190 last quarter. Cummins Inc now has $22.59 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $143.14. About 1.10M shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA FY DIV/SHR 10 RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Posts $187M Pretax Charge in 1Q for Expected Costs of Campaign; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 16/05/2018 – Diversified Manufacturer Wabash National Corporation Appoints New General Counsel; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Now Sees 2018 Revenue Up 10%-14%; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER SHARE; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 12.06 BLN RUPEES VS 12.39 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 14/05/2018 – CUMMINS & JAC MOTORS FORM JOINT VENTURE PARTNERSHIP; 14/05/2018 – Fiat Chrysler CEO reprimands colleague for commenting on emissions; 03/05/2018 – CUMMINS INC CMI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $154 FROM $188

Avalon Advisors Llc decreased Canadian Imperial Bank Comm To (CM) stake by 25.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Avalon Advisors Llc sold 6,009 shares as Canadian Imperial Bank Comm To (CM)’s stock declined 6.36%. The Avalon Advisors Llc holds 17,895 shares with $1.42 million value, down from 23,904 last quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank Comm To now has $33.91 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $76.13. About 693,913 shares traded or 71.96% up from the average. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Commercial Banking, Wealth Management Net C$310M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank Announces New Normal Course Issuer Bid; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q EPS C$2.89; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS $2.95; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Net C$1.32B; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Adj EPS C$2.95; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE CM.TO – QTRLY SHR $2.89; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$212M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Personal, Small Business Banking Net C$584M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,700 were reported by Paradigm Asset Mngmt Com Limited Com. 7,532 are owned by Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Group Limited Liability Corp. Usca Ria Ltd Liability Com reported 26,448 shares. Coastline Tru holds 5,680 shares. 37,299 were accumulated by Gulf International National Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited. 22,000 were reported by Fire Gp. Chevy Chase Tru Hldg Inc has invested 0.08% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 0.09% or 2,634 shares. 90,486 are owned by D E Shaw & Com. Community State Bank Na stated it has 17,517 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Walleye Trading Lc stated it has 0% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Ls Inv Limited Co invested 0.05% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Qs Ltd Liability owns 77,599 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Security Bancorp Of So Dak holds 6,428 shares or 1.27% of its portfolio. Royal Bank & Trust Of Scotland Grp Inc Plc invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Howard Capital Management increased Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) stake by 9,264 shares to 321,996 valued at $15.09 million in 2019Q1. It also upped J P Morgan Chase And Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 3,532 shares and now owns 154,642 shares. Blackrock Inc Cl A (NYSE:BLK) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Cummins (NYSE:CMI), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Cummins has $18300 highest and $13500 lowest target. $161’s average target is 12.48% above currents $143.14 stock price. Cummins had 12 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Buckingham Research. The stock of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) earned “In-Line” rating by Evercore on Friday, May 31. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, May 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Tuesday, July 2 the stock rating was downgraded by Loop Capital to “Sell”. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, May 1 with “Sell”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $16200 target in Wednesday, July 31 report.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) ROE Of 29% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cummins Is Gapping Down For A Reason – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cummins -5% seeing flat revenue for 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Record Sales Were Not Enough As Cummins Falls Short Of Wall Street Expectations – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Avalon Advisors Llc increased Invesco Preferred Etf stake by 64,923 shares to 775,616 valued at $11.25 million in 2019Q1. It also upped United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) stake by 7,871 shares and now owns 26,989 shares. Fomento Economico Mexicano Sab (NYSE:FMX) was raised too.