Avalon Advisors Has Lifted Nike (NKE) Stake By $31.28 Million; Centerbridge Partners LP Has Cut By $3.79 Million Its Genworth Finl (Put) (GNW) Position

Centerbridge Partners Lp decreased Genworth Finl Inc (Put) (GNW) stake by 32.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Centerbridge Partners Lp sold 1.26 million shares as Genworth Finl Inc (Put) (GNW)’s stock rose 4.72%. The Centerbridge Partners Lp holds 2.57 million shares with $9.83M value, down from 3.83M last quarter. Genworth Finl Inc (Put) now has $2.21 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.38. About 1.73M shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC – CO AND OCEANWIDE DISCUSSING OPTIONS FOR REDUCING DEBT; 09/05/2018 – GENWORTH MORTGAGE INSURANCE AUSTRALIA LTD – GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 23/04/2018 – DJ Genworth Financial Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNW); 24/04/2018 – Genworth: Cfius to Proceed Directly to a 45-Day Investigation Period Following a One-Day Review Period; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC – FOURTH WAIVER AND AGREEMENT EXTENDS PREVIOUS DEADLINE OF APRIL 1, 2018 TO JULY 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA PLANS UP TO A$100M SHARE BUYBACK; 03/04/2018 – Genworth Holdings CDS Widens 45 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 01/05/2018 – Genworth MI Canada 3Q EPS $1.38; 21/03/2018 – Genworth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Genworth Reduces National Borrower-Paid Monthly and Single Premium Rates; Introduces Adjustors for Co-Borrower and DTI

Avalon Advisors Llc increased Nike Inc (NKE) stake by 5579.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Avalon Advisors Llc acquired 372,338 shares as Nike Inc (NKE)’s stock rose 0.15%. The Avalon Advisors Llc holds 379,011 shares with $31.92 million value, up from 6,673 last quarter. Nike Inc now has $126.18B valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $80.53. About 4.63 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – Nike executive resigns amid complaints about workplace conduct; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM, RECORDED ADDITIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $2.0 BLN IN QTR; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomed Tiger Woods back to the Masters with an ad showing his career highlights; 22/03/2018 – NIKE, BUYS DATA ANALYTICS LEADER ZODIAC; 27/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: LULU, RH, SONC, NKE & more; 29/04/2018 – Nike’s female workers lead a revolt against the culture, and prompt an exodus of male executives; 18/04/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N SAYS GREG THOMPSON, NIKE’S VICE PRESIDENT OF FOOTWEAR, HAS LEFT THE COMPANY; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Inventories Were $5.4 Billion at Feb. 28; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Workplace Issues–Update

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold GNW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 306.35 million shares or 3.24% more from 296.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Limited Company holds 465,901 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, California-based fund reported 24,686 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust invested in 226,340 shares or 0% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 457,719 shares. Ww Asset Incorporated holds 0.01% or 46,836 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd owns 437,766 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Maverick Cap Ltd has invested 0.09% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Australia accumulated 2.59M shares or 0.09% of the stock. Moreover, James Rech has 0.06% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 246,020 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 233,511 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 16,440 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Wolverine Asset Ltd Llc holds 242,998 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Piedmont Incorporated holds 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) or 28,719 shares.

Among 22 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Nike has $10800 highest and $60 lowest target. $92.58’s average target is 14.96% above currents $80.53 stock price. Nike had 39 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Friday, March 22. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $86 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $103 target in Thursday, June 20 report. Bank of America maintained the shares of NKE in report on Monday, June 24 with “Sell” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research given on Friday, March 22. Guggenheim maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Friday, March 22. Guggenheim has “Buy” rating and $95 target. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Oppenheimer. Jefferies maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Friday, March 22. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $80 target. Credit Suisse maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Monday, March 18. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $100 target. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Pivotal Research. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Wells Fargo.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Research Inc invested in 0.67% or 1.44M shares. M&T Bank & Trust Corp reported 305,900 shares stake. Strategic Wealth Advisors Grp Inc Ltd Llc reported 0.08% stake. Csat Investment Advisory Lp holds 0.12% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 2,799 shares. First Midwest Bank Division holds 33,464 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Peregrine Asset Advisers stated it has 1.01% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Freestone Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 476,596 shares. Calamos Wealth Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.69% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 57,765 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.38% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 46,808 are held by Tower Bridge Advsrs. Kempen Mgmt Nv accumulated 30,658 shares. Hillsdale Inv Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Field Main Commercial Bank stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv invested 0.2% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.36% or 813,804 shares.

