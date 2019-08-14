Avalon Advisors Has Lifted By $579,340 Its Facebook (FB) Holding; Astronics (ATRO) Shorts Down By 31.12%

Avalon Advisors Llc increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Avalon Advisors Llc acquired 3,490 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Avalon Advisors Llc holds 11,077 shares with $1.85M value, up from 7,587 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $537.64 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.66% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $188.45. About 12.35M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/04/2018 – Facebook Removes More ISIS Content by Actively Looking for It; 15/03/2018 – Once Amazon moves into Vietnam, it will compete with a million people selling goods through Facebook; 20/03/2018 – Facebook Executive Planning to Leave Company Amid Disinformation Backlash; 11/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Appetite for tech remains despite Facebook scandal, ETF data shows; 25/05/2018 – Apple sees steep increase in U.S. national security requests; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CO AND FACEBOOK EXPECT TO BEGIN TRIALS OF INTEGRATED SOLUTION MID-2019; 18/04/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Facebook to Change User Terms, Limiting Effect of EU Privacy Law; 28/03/2018 – Job Rabkin: Exclusive: Cambridge Analytica data is still circulating – harvested from thousands of Facebook profiles; 21/03/2018 – Facebook Ex-Employee Tells U.K. Lawmakers Data Warnings Ignored; 10/04/2018 – WSBT: BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says company is working with special counsel Robert Mueller in Russia probe

Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) had a decrease of 31.12% in short interest. ATRO’s SI was 335,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 31.12% from 486,500 shares previously. With 256,800 avg volume, 1 days are for Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO)’s short sellers to cover ATRO’s short positions. The SI to Astronics Corporation’s float is 1.58%. The stock increased 3.18% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $26.97. About 483,358 shares traded or 54.46% up from the average. Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) has risen 10.98% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRO News: 15/05/2018 – Astronics Ballard Technology’s webFB® Selected by Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA for Fleet Data Acquisition; 09/05/2018 – ASTRONICS CORP – ENDED FIRST QUARTER WITH BACKLOG OF $398.6 MILLION; 09/04/2018 – Astronics Advanced Electronic Systems Introduces New USB Type-C In-Seat Power System; 10/04/2018 – Astronics AeroSat Certifies FliteStream® SATCOM Connectivity and AeroShield™ Radome Systems; 02/04/2018 – Astronics Advanced Electronic Systems Awarded Aircraft Power Contracts with Multiple Asia-Pacific Airlines; 09/05/2018 – ASTRONICS CORP – 89 PCT OF BACKLOG AT QTR-END IS EXPECTED TO SHIP IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – ASTRONICS CORP – SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED SALES IN THE RANGE OF $765 MILLION TO $815 MILLION; 15/05/2018 – Astronics Connectivity Systems and Certification Receives STCs for EmPower® lnstalled in the Flight Deck; 09/05/2018 – ASTRONICS CORP ATRO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $779.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – ASTRONICS CORP – UNIT SELECTED BY MULTIPLE ASIA-PACIFIC AIRLINES TO INSTALL EMPOWER IN-SEAT POWER AND FLIGHT DECK POWER SYSTEMS

Among 14 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $155 lowest target. $208.60’s average target is 10.69% above currents $188.45 stock price. Facebook had 34 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $155 target. Guggenheim upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 4 report. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by M Partners with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, February 25. Mizuho maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Rosenblatt on Tuesday, March 5. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Barclays Capital. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of FB in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Nomura to “Buy” on Monday, March 11.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FB, PEGI, NR – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “15 Growth Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “User Numbers Dispel the Bear Case for Facebook Stock – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook (FB) Earnings After The Bell: Can The Growth Continue? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook (FB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Avalon Advisors Llc decreased Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) stake by 111,121 shares to 3,730 valued at $347,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKA) stake by 4 shares and now owns 77 shares. Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) was reduced too.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $2,746 activity. $2,746 worth of Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) was bought by Hedges Nancy L on Tuesday, August 6.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates and makes products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $881.42 million. It operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Test Systems. It has a 7.82 P/E ratio. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; and system certification and other products.

