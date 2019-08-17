Avalon Advisors Has Increased Target (TGT) Position By $2.58 Million; NetEase, Inc. (NTES) Covered By 4 Bulls

Avalon Advisors Llc increased Target Corp (TGT) stake by 21.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Avalon Advisors Llc acquired 32,226 shares as Target Corp (TGT)’s stock rose 14.18%. The Avalon Advisors Llc holds 180,252 shares with $14.47 million value, up from 148,026 last quarter. Target Corp now has $43.14B valuation. The stock increased 2.00% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $84.21. About 4.71 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – TARGET: FREE TWO-DAY SHIPPING IS NOW AVAILABLE ON TARGET.COM; 06/03/2018 – Target: Wage Increase Part of Previously Announced Plan to Boost to $15 by End of 2020; 15/03/2018 – TARGET OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY FITCH; 05/04/2018 – Job Applicants Enter Settlement with Target Corporation over Discriminatory Criminal Background Screening Policy; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court weighs South Dakota e-commerce sale tax fight; 23/05/2018 – TARGET AFFIRMS YEAR GUIDANCE; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court struggles with e-commerce sales tax case; 23/05/2018 – Target Sales Get Lift From Remodels but Spending Squeezes Margins; 05/04/2018 – Law Firm: Job Applicants Enter Settlement With Target Corp Over Discriminatory Criminal Background Screening Policy; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Net $718M

Among 4 analysts covering NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NetEase Inc has $302 highest and $245 lowest target. $284.65’s average target is 10.12% above currents $258.48 stock price. NetEase Inc had 10 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies downgraded the shares of NTES in report on Thursday, February 21 to “Hold” rating. Barclays Capital maintained NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Friday, February 22. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by CLSA. See NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) latest ratings:

12/08/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

05/08/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $274.6000 Initiates Coverage On

20/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – American Depositary Shares Rating: Each Representing 25 Ordinary Shares Old Target: $Overweight 300.0000

14/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – American Depositary Shares Rating: Each Representing 25 Ordinary Shares Old Target: $Overweight 275.0000

05/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

14/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

22/02/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Buy New Target: $302 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $275 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: CLSA Rating: Buy New Target: $287 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold New Target: $245 Downgrade

Among 12 analysts covering Target (NYSE:TGT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Target has $11500 highest and $6700 lowest target. $88.79’s average target is 5.44% above currents $84.21 stock price. Target had 28 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the shares of TGT in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of TGT in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 6 with “Market Perform”. As per Thursday, May 23, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) earned “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, February 26. Citigroup maintained Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) on Thursday, May 23 with “Neutral” rating. The company was upgraded on Monday, April 29 by Barclays Capital. UBS maintained Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) on Thursday, May 23 with “Neutral” rating.

Avalon Advisors Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 15,525 shares to 714,215 valued at $84.24M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Russell 2000 Ishares Etf (IWM) stake by 6,927 shares and now owns 20,160 shares. Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) was reduced too.

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Just 4 Days Before Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Baird Sees Entry Point In Target Ahead Of Q2 Print – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Target, ETFs And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For August 16 – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Target: A Buy, When The Price Is Right – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

More notable recent NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NetEase Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for NTES – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Share Price Is Up 194% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NetEase, Inc. (NTES) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Did Alibaba Just Prove the Bears Wrong? – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy NetEase (NTES) Ahead of Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

The stock increased 1.48% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $258.48. About 787,323 shares traded or 11.91% up from the average. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1.1 Billion; 16/03/2018 – Merlin Network agrees non-exclusive music licensing with NetEase, Alibaba and Tencent; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1; 11/05/2018 – HSBC Adds Santander Brasil, Exits Sensata, Cuts Netease: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Cross-Licensing Agreement is Signed Between NetEase Cloud Music and AliMusic; 09/04/2018 – CHINA REQUIRES HALT OF DOWNLOADING NETEASE MOBILE NEWS: XINHUA; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY EE-MEDIA, AVEX, FORWARD MUSIC, HIM INTERNATIONAL MUSIC, AND OTHERS TO ALIMUSIC; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 25/04/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O : CLSA RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM