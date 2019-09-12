Avalon Advisors Has Increased Its Position in Pepsico (PEP) by $2.27 Million as Share Value Rose; Gamco Investors Et Al Raised Position in Conagra Brands (CAG) as Share Price Declined

Avalon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 1.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc bought 17,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 969,337 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $127.11 million, up from 952,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $190.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $136.36. About 5.01 million shares traded or 15.92% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70; 16/03/2018 – PEPSICO CEO NOOYI’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION ROSE 4.4% TO $31.1M; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s snack business has been outperforming its North American beverage business; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – CEO SAYS BEYOND TRADEMARK PEPSI, N.AMERICA BEVERAGES IS PERFORMING REASONABLY WELL IN THE CONTEXT OF COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT; 05/03/2018 Bundaberg Brewed Drinks And PepsiCo Announce Distribution Partnership As Non-Alcoholic Craft Beverage Market Continues Explosiv; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi has been trying to turn around its lagging Gatorade business; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo earnings: 96 cents per share, vs 93 cents EPS expected; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo sees spate of exits in India as soft drinks lose the fizz – Economic Times; 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: PepsiCo to Acquire the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al bought 125,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The hedge fund held 2.00M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.13M, up from 1.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $29.5. About 5.17M shares traded or 8.30% up from the average. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – TAX IMPACT CHANGES RESULTED IN A ONE-TIME ESTIMATED INCOME TAX BENEFIT OF $236.7 MLN IN QUARTER; 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – APPOINTMENT OF ANIL ARORA AS DIRECTOR, WILL INCREASE SIZE OF ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 11 TO 12; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CALL ENDS; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR GROCERY & SNACKS SEGMENT DECREASED 1% TO $838 MLN IN QUARTER; 21/05/2018 – Conagra Brands CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 11 Months; 20/03/2018 – Kathy Ireland Discusses Relationship with Level Brands in Video Presentation; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC SEES 2018 REPORTED NET SALES GROWTH ABOUT 150 BASIS POINTS HIGHER THAN ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH RATE; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA: TRANSPORTATION COSTS WERE HIGHER THAN EXPECTED; 05/03/2018 – FTC CHALLENGES PURCHASE OF CONAGRA’S WESSON COOKING OIL BRAND; 02/05/2018 – Conagra Presenting at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold CAG shares while 185 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 409.75 million shares or 1.67% less from 416.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Int’l Inc (NYSE:HON) by 117,226 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $183.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc (NYSE:TR) by 31,988 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 950,442 shares, and cut its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. GREGOR JOIE A also bought $299,865 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) shares. On Friday, June 28 OMTVEDT CRAIG P bought $668,250 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) or 25,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kentucky-based Parthenon has invested 2.88% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Meyer Handelman Co owns 289,355 shares for 1.94% of their portfolio. Btim owns 603,382 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 9.77M shares. First Commonwealth Finance Corp Pa owns 5,676 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Zevin Asset Limited Liability Company reported 0.27% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Jefferies Gp Ltd has 0.01% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 9,095 shares. Strategic Ltd Liability Corporation owns 14,036 shares. Sun Life invested in 0.04% or 1,136 shares. Bridgeway Capital Inc holds 0.15% or 91,375 shares in its portfolio. Westover Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 19,188 shares. Minnesota-based Leuthold Group Inc Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Sonata Cap Grp Inc Inc invested in 0.14% or 1,556 shares. Rothschild Invest Corporation Il holds 0.18% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 11,338 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) stated it has 11,109 shares.

