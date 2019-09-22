Avalon Advisors Has Increased Amgen (AMGN) Position By $4.35 Million; 4 Analysts Are Bullish Celanese (CE) Last Week

Among 8 analysts covering Celanese (NYSE:CE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Celanese has $12600 highest and $10500 lowest target. $120.25’s average target is -1.98% below currents $122.68 stock price. Celanese had 17 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, September 4 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by BMO Capital Markets. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. Robert W. Baird maintained Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $12500 target. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, July 9 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, July 24. See Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) latest ratings:

04/09/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $102.0000 New Target: $124.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $115.0000 New Target: $120.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Neutral Old Target: $107.0000 New Target: $105.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: $115.0000 New Target: $118.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $102.0000 New Target: $120.0000 Upgrade

09/07/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $125.0000 New Target: $124.0000 Maintain

02/07/2019 Broker: Vertical Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

20/06/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $115 Maintain

23/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

29/04/2019 Broker: Alembic Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

Avalon Advisors Llc increased Amgen Inc (AMGN) stake by 12.48% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Avalon Advisors Llc acquired 23,634 shares as Amgen Inc (AMGN)’s stock rose 5.93%. The Avalon Advisors Llc holds 213,073 shares with $39.27 million value, up from 189,439 last quarter. Amgen Inc now has $118.11 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $196.94. About 3.07 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/05/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O -AIMOVIG IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE TO PATIENTS WITHIN ONE WEEK; 23/05/2018 – Amgen Enters Groundbreaking Collaboration To Improve Symptom Management During Cancer Treatment; 16/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – EC APPROVED A NEW INDICATION IN REPATHA; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – CO, FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS EXPECT TO RECEIVE DECISION FROM EMA REGARDING MAA FOR PROPOSED BIOSIMILAR TO HUMIRA IN H2 2018; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig™ (erenumab-aooe), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine p; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Blockbuster Humira Resilient as Drugmaker Seeks New Hit; 27/04/2018 – Amgen’s Prolia Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 29/03/2018 – FDA expands use of Amgen leukemia drug Blincyto to patients with relapse risk; 23/03/2018 – Amgen And Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion For ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin®) For The Treatment Of Three Types Of Cancer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold Celanese Corporation shares while 148 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 116.62 million shares or 0.52% less from 117.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Tci Wealth Advsrs has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Ardevora Asset Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.04% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 394,194 shares. Nordea Ab reported 335,320 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement reported 0.03% stake. Merian Invsts (Uk) has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Victory Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.01% or 42,525 shares. First Republic Inv invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Lapides Asset Mgmt Llc holds 2.03% or 40,900 shares. Vanguard Grp holds 14.08 million shares. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 5,474 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt invested in 19,431 shares or 0% of the stock. Cibc Ww Markets has invested 0% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Moreover, Bahl And Gaynor has 0.05% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 61,205 shares. Japan-based Asset Management One Com Limited has invested 0.04% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE).

The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $122.68. About 777,574 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 20/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl lntermediates Price Increases in Asia; 27/04/2018 – Celanese Announces VAM and Emulsions Price Increases in Asia; 19/03/2018 – Celanese and Blackstone Joint Venture Called Off Following European Opposition; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Engineered Materials Ops Delivering Annualized Adjusted EBIT Increase of About 15% From 2017 Through 2020; 23/04/2018 – Celanese to Demonstrate the Art of Material Selection at Chinaplas 2018, Asia’s Largest Plastics Trade Show; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Appoints Benita Casey as Chief Accounting Officer; 04/05/2018 – Celanese International Corporation vs Daicel Corporation | FWD Entered | 05/04/2018; 27/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Vinyl Acetate-based Emulsions Price Increases; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE – CO, BLACKSTONE’S RHODIA ACETOW BUSINESS HAVE WITHDRAWN NOTIFICATION OF PROPOSED JV FROM EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE SAYS EU DEMANDED EXCESSIVE DIVESTMENTS

More recent Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” on September 04, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Celanese Corporation’s (NYSE:CE) 35% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, makes and sells value-added chemicals, thermoplastic polymers, and other chemical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $15.18 billion. The companyÂ’s Advanced Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics. It has a 15.33 P/E ratio. The Company’s Consumer Specialties segment provides cellulose acetate flakes, films, and tows for use in filter products applications; food protection ingredients, such as potassium sorbate and sorbic acid for food and beverage industry; Sunett, a sweetener for use in various beverages, confections, and dairy products; and Qorus, a sweetener system designed for low-to no-calorie carbonated and non-carbonated beverages, flavored waters, energy drinks, and milk and dairy products.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Should Amgen Finally Buy Alexion Pharmaceuticals? – Nasdaq” published on August 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Reasons Why Amgen Could Actually Acquire Alexion – Nasdaq” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Could Amgen’s Latest Bad News Boost the Chances of More Acquisitions? – The Motley Fool” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Need to Know About the Celgene, Amgen & Bristol-Myers Deals – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Martin & Incorporated Tn invested in 5,619 shares. 1,380 were reported by Fruth Mgmt. 6,772 were accumulated by West Chester Capital. Gradient Invs Ltd owns 3,718 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Capstone Inv Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Lakeview Capital Ptnrs Ltd Llc owns 3,002 shares. Covington Investment Advisors holds 12,364 shares. Wallington Asset Limited Liability Company stated it has 35,934 shares. Fjarde Ap invested in 0.42% or 176,722 shares. Beutel Goodman And Co reported 1.10 million shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Connor Clark And Lunn Mngmt holds 0.07% or 62,059 shares. Harvest Capital Management has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Mengis Capital Mngmt has 0.48% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 8,456 shares. Cim Mangement accumulated 6,056 shares. Compton Capital Management Incorporated Ri reported 0.71% stake.