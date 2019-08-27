Avalon Advisors Has Decreased Honeywell Intl (HON) Stake as Market Value Rose; Caesars Entmt (CZR) Shareholder Long Pond Capital LP Has Cut Holding as Share Price Rose

Avalon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc sold 3,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 110,779 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.61M, down from 114,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $156.91. About 2.51 million shares traded or 8.54% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA NAMES AMIT KUMAR TANTIA CFO; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL ENTERS $1.5B 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Mobile Solutions To Help Retailers Improve Store Operations And Deliver A Seamless Shopping Experience; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. Reduces Ownership Threshold for Shareowners to Call Special Meetings From 20% to 15%; 20/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: 1st Quarter Results; 02/05/2018 – CFO Moves: MetLife, Honeywell International, Lloyd’s of London; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Helps Refiners Meet Euro V Standards With New Catalyst; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Alessandro Gili as Financial Chief of Transportation Systems Spinoff; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.80; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q REV. 6.4B RUPEES

Long Pond Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp sold 13.17M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.46 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.72 million, down from 14.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $11.48. About 5.18M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment and Meraas Plan to Open Two Caesars Hotels & Beach Club in Dubai; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Las Vegas RevPAR Down $2 to $142; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q EPS $2.48; 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Volume Surges Almost 14 Times Average; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss $34M; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS EXPECTS BIDDING PROCESS FOR JAPAN CASINOS TO BEGIN 2019; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Resort Will be $200M Non-Gaming, Beach-Front Project; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties Intends to Acquire Octavius Tower at Caesars Palace and Harrah’s Philadelphia Real Estate Asset; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTEREST RATE UNDER TERM FACILITY IS LONDON INTERBANK OFFERED RATE PLUS 200 BASIS POINTS; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corp. to run its first non-gaming resorts in Dubai

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63B and $2.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H) by 1.70M shares to 2.49 million shares, valued at $180.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 11.56M shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.34 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (NYSE:HPP).

