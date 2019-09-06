Avalon Advisors Has Decreased By $392,624 Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Position; Arotech (ARTX) Has 1.31 Sentiment

Arotech Corp (ARTX) investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.31, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 21 institutional investors started new and increased equity positions, while 16 sold and decreased equity positions in Arotech Corp. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 7.11 million shares, up from 6.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Arotech Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 10 Increased: 9 New Position: 12.

Avalon Advisors Llc decreased Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) stake by 0.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Avalon Advisors Llc sold 7,408 shares as Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Avalon Advisors Llc holds 1.25M shares with $67.57M value, down from 1.26M last quarter. Cisco Systems Inc now has $207.27 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.32% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $48.42. About 17.88M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the largest number of infections from the VPNFilter malware were in Ukraine, which led it to believe Russia was planning an attack on that country; 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks; 28/03/2018 – Telegraph-Herald: Cisco Systems gives $50M to combat homelessness; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and Quantum-Safe Cryptographic Algorithms; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Board Size Increases to 12; 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet; 01/05/2018 – Permira’s Deal for Cisco’s Video Arm Is Said to Cost $1 Billion

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 163,835 were accumulated by Bridges Inv Mgmt Incorporated. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa reported 25,861 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 3.72 million shares. Fiera Capital Corporation invested in 0.05% or 219,072 shares. Parametric Ltd Liability Com owns 16.18M shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Laffer Invs reported 12,880 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) holds 65,025 shares. Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Beese Fulmer holds 1.34% or 125,544 shares. Longer Incorporated invested in 3.26% or 51,075 shares. 128,238 are held by Hennessy Advsr. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Manchester Cap Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 19,921 shares. Portland Global Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.1% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Greenleaf Tru reported 71,837 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity. 10,000 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares with value of $557,404 were bought by BUSH WESLEY G.

Among 8 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $54.78’s average target is 13.14% above currents $48.42 stock price. Cisco Systems had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Tuesday, July 30. As per Thursday, August 15, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Thursday, August 15. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $5000 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by Goldman Sachs. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, March 25 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, August 15 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Raymond James.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.17B for 16.36 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Avalon Advisors Llc increased International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) stake by 8,647 shares to 355,449 valued at $16.45 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) stake by 13,834 shares and now owns 226,523 shares. Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) was raised too.

Cannell Capital Llc holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Arotech Corporation for 1.43 million shares. Essex Investment Management Co Llc owns 373,168 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc has 0.08% invested in the company for 79,830 shares. The Us-based Ancora Advisors Llc has invested 0.06% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 286,063 shares.

Analysts await Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.06 EPS, up 20.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ARTX’s profit will be $1.60M for 9.83 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Arotech Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 200.00% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.43% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.36. About 40,876 shares traded. Arotech Corporation (ARTX) has declined 45.19% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.19% the S&P500.