Avalon Advisors Has Boosted Metlife (MET) Holding By $12.22 Million; Whitebox Advisors Trimmed American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL) Stake

Avalon Advisors Llc increased Metlife Inc (MET) stake by 87.95% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Avalon Advisors Llc acquired 249,458 shares as Metlife Inc (MET)’s stock rose 8.12%. The Avalon Advisors Llc holds 533,091 shares with $26.48 million value, up from 283,633 last quarter. Metlife Inc now has $45.44 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $47.97. About 4.44 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 01/05/2018 – MetLife’s chief financial officer to depart; 16/05/2018 – MetLife Launches PlanSmart(R) Fincl Wellness; 30/04/2018 – MetLife Completes Merger of General American Life, Metropolitan Tower Life; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Asia Total Adjusted Earnings Up 11%; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Net Investment Income $4.2B; 16/03/2018 – KBC GROEP NV KBC.BR – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF METLIFE’S 40% STAKE IN UBB-METLIFE JOINT VENTURE (BULGARIA); 24/04/2018 – METLIFE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.42-SHR, FROM $0.40, EST. $0.40; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE NAMES GAUSTER AS EVP & GENERAL COUNSEL; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates MetLife Preferred Shares Series E ‘BBB’; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadl

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL) stake by 71.82% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 281,453 shares as American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL)’s stock declined 15.42%. The Whitebox Advisors Llc holds 110,407 shares with $1.41M value, down from 391,860 last quarter. American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In now has $969.54M valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.62. About 1.86 million shares traded. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 28.03% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 04/05/2018 – American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings 1Q Profit Up 14%; 16/05/2018 – ANCHOR BOLT CAPITAL, LP REPORTS 6.90 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AS OF MAY 8, 2018 – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS – LIUZHOU AAM AUTOMOTIVE DRIVELINE SYSTEM WILL BEGIN PRODUCTION LATER THIS YEAR IN GUANGXI PROVINCE; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.’s Sr Notes ‘B’; 09/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Envision Healthcare, Taylor Morrison Home, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, ReShape; 23/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Conference Mar 28; 08/05/2018 – American Axle & Manufacturing: George Thanopoulos Resigns From Board; 04/05/2018 – American Axle 1Q EPS 78c; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC – LIUZHOU AAM WILL PRODUCE DRIVELINE TECHNOLOGY FOR SAIC-GM-WULING’S SUV AND MPV MODELS; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.60, REV VIEW $6.99 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold MET shares while 290 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 688.74 million shares or 2.11% less from 703.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Financial In invested in 883 shares. Td Asset Management invested in 0.27% or 3.57 million shares. Piedmont Investment has 0.24% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Landscape Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Meridian Counsel Inc reported 49,823 shares. Fil has 552 shares. 10 invested in 0.1% or 9,546 shares. Cullen Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Lingohr & Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh holds 22,079 shares or 1.08% of its portfolio. Allstate accumulated 65,269 shares. Jennison Associates Limited Liability Corp has 3.64 million shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability Co holds 18,785 shares. Hanson Mcclain owns 794 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct reported 29,679 shares. Blackrock Inc has invested 0.15% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Avalon Advisors Llc decreased Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) stake by 2,368 shares to 3,955 valued at $2.42 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) stake by 17,315 shares and now owns 55,723 shares. Visa Inc (NYSE:V) was reduced too.

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What MetLife, Inc.’s (NYSE:MET) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “MetLife Names Lyndon Oliver as Treasurer – Business Wire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Opportunity Brewing In MetLife – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering MetLife (NYSE:MET), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MetLife has $5300 highest and $47 lowest target. $50’s average target is 4.23% above currents $47.97 stock price. MetLife had 9 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, August 20 report. UBS maintained MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) rating on Tuesday, April 9. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $48 target. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, April 12 with “Hold”.

Analysts await American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.63 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.63 per share. AXL’s profit will be $70.86 million for 3.42 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.55% EPS growth.

More notable recent American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “2 Types Of Risks That Punish American Axle’s Share Price – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tupperware Brands leads consumer gainers; Turning Point Brands and S&W Seed among losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:AXL) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “86 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 06, 2019.