Avalon Advisors Decreased Holding in Union Pacific (UNP) by $769,536; Endurance Wealth Management Raised Holding in Jacobs Engr Group Com (JEC)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Com (JEC) by 8.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc bought 5,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 71,627 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39M, up from 65,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.31B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $83.48. About 693,787 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING BOOSTS FORECAST; 12/04/2018 – JACOBS IS SAID TO BE MAKING PROGRESS IN QUALCOMM BID FUNDING; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering 2Q EPS 34c; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS SAYS IT IS “UNFORTUNATE AND DISAPPOINTING” THAT QUALCOMM BOARD IS ATTEMPTING TO REMOVE JACOBS FROM BOARD AT THIS TIME; 28/03/2018 – DOLLARDAYS REPORTS JIM JACOBS AS NEW CFO; 14/03/2018 – JACOBS GETS $778M CONTRACT FOR US SPECIAL OPS COMMAND; 05/04/2018 – “Any world-class program is going to have to equip students in this field to compete,” says John Jacobs, executive director of Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business; 30/05/2018 – JACOBS SECURES SMART CITY SERVICES CONTRACT FROM DELHI MUMBAI; 20/03/2018 – Metrolinx, Jacobs Team Release Feasibility Study on Hydrogen-Powered Train Technology; 16/03/2018 – “I think [Jacobs] snapped,” a source close to the board said

Avalon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 3.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc sold 4,608 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 141,299 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.63 million, down from 145,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.13B market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $166.25. About 2.05M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 05:05 PM; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 23; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Business Volume Up 2%; 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 07:21 AM; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC BELIEVES `COOLER HEADS WILL PREVAIL’ ON TARIFFS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iat Reinsurance Limited has 0.12% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 9,750 shares. Moreover, Baldwin Brothers Ma has 0.01% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 1,250 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt has 36,652 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Asset Mgmt One Limited invested in 95,569 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp holds 221,631 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.15% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Two Sigma Ltd Company holds 0% or 2,790 shares. 97,115 were reported by Tocqueville Asset Mngmt L P. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, a Florida-based fund reported 159,093 shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd invested in 55,229 shares. Natl Bank Of America De invested in 1.26 million shares. Moreover, Skylands Capital Limited Liability Com has 0.16% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Ww has invested 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Neville Rodie And Shaw holds 123,873 shares. 600 are owned by Cullen Frost Bankers.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31 million and $610.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares 1 (CSJ) by 16,595 shares to 175,195 shares, valued at $9.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 7,061 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,973 shares, and cut its stake in Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG).

More notable recent Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) Is Yielding 0.8% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Jacobs secures Dounreay decommissioning deal – Seeking Alpha” published on May 29, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “10 Serious Earnings Season Winners from the Week of August 10 – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What We Think About Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.â€™s (NYSE:JEC) CEO Pay – Yahoo News” published on January 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Jacobs Engineering (JEC) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) owns 9,229 shares. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia invested in 2.64% or 13,652 shares. Blue Chip Ptnrs has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Swiss Bancorp owns 2.46 million shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. 12,971 were reported by Aldebaran Inc. 3,579 were accumulated by Zwj Counsel. 15,773 are held by Washington Tru. Nomura Holding Inc holds 0.4% or 555,529 shares. Burney reported 0.41% stake. Hsbc Public Ltd reported 0.21% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Vident Advisory holds 0.01% or 1,502 shares in its portfolio. Smith Asset Gp LP reported 51,960 shares stake. Community Financial Bank Na stated it has 4,564 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Limited Liability Corp invested in 14,279 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Parametric Limited Liability Corp reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Avalon Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.06B and $4.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ares Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 36,641 shares to 617,682 shares, valued at $10.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 684 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,194 shares, and has risen its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).