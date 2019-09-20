Avalon Advisors Cut Progressive Ohio (PGR) Stake as Share Price Rose; Hrt Financial Increases Position in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (IART)

Avalon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 7.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc sold 16,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 209,862 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.77 million, down from 226,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $75.92. About 2.73 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Hrt Financial Llc increased its stake in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (IART) by 260.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hrt Financial Llc bought 9,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.59% . The institutional investor held 13,028 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $727,000, up from 3,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hrt Financial Llc who had been investing in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $61.04. About 175,235 shares traded. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) has risen 3.56% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IART News: 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences 1Q EPS 14c; 08/05/2018 – BBG Acquires Integra Realty Resources Offices in Pacific Northwest; 09/05/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 19/04/2018 – DJ Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IART); 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 14/05/2018 – Integra LifeSciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Integra LifeSciences at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 14/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Integra Capital Management for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Sees 2018 EPS 69c-EPS 77c; 24/05/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Presenting at JMP Conference Jun 20

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold IART shares while 65 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 68.86 million shares or 0.56% less from 69.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 28,654 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,300 shares. Pure Fincl holds 0.11% or 10,781 shares. Wesbanco Natl Bank reported 29,846 shares. The Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.03% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Guardian Tru Company reported 171,809 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) for 6,126 shares. Wells Fargo Communications Mn holds 0% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) or 214,681 shares. Hood River Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 602,226 shares. Moreover, Stevens Capital Management Lp has 0.05% invested in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Mutual Of America Cap Management Lc owns 62,934 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 24,648 are owned by Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Corp. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability invested in 24,864 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 92,760 were accumulated by Renaissance Technology Lc.

Hrt Financial Llc, which manages about $1.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4,692 shares to 9,258 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 32,749 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,402 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $766.06M for 14.60 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.

Avalon Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.06B and $4.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 34,217 shares to 485,953 shares, valued at $32.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suntrust Banks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 34,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 480,961 shares, and has risen its stake in Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK).