Avalon Advisors Cut Its Sony (SNE) Stake by $900,380 as Stock Value Rose; As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Investec Asset Management North America Raised Position by $3.74 Million

Avalon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Sony Corp (SNE) by 23.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc sold 17,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The hedge fund held 55,723 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.92 million, down from 73,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sony Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $60.25. About 619,011 shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 8.64% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 27/04/2018 – Sony Corp FY Net Y490.79B Vs Net Y73.29B; 23/05/2018 – Sony puts data and AI at heart of survival plan; 04/04/2018 – Sony Stands to Reap Almost $1 Billion Gain From Spotify Stake; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Sony’s Ratings To Baa2/P-2 From Baa3/P-3, Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – Sony Corp FY Rev Y8.54T Vs Y8.54T; 25/04/2018 – CVW:TERMINATION OF COOPERATION PACT WITH SONY LIFE; 19/04/2018 – PINTRILL And Sony Pictures Entertainment Team Up To Celebrate The 10th Anniversary Of ‘Pineapple Express’; 22/05/2018 – Sony shifts mode to take […]; 15/03/2018 – Variety: Michael Helfand and Joe Matukewicz Named Co-Heads of Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions; 21/05/2018 – Mubadala-led Investor Group and Sony to Buy Mubadala’s Interest in EMI Music Publishing In Deal With $4.75B Enterprise Value

Investec Asset Management North America Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc bought 28,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 340,381 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.60 million, up from 312,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.52. About 24.85 million shares traded or 3.13% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 01/05/2018 – GeekWire: Tech Moves: Allen Institute hires Amazon Alexa machine learning leader ; Microsoft chairman takes on new investor; 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage Incidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 05/04/2018 – Dream Jobs Take Flight With Allegiant’s New Careers Website; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 02/05/2018 – The talks come as Microsoft rolls out plans to build two data centers in Abu Dhabi and Dubai next year; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals Thompson succeeded Bill Gates as chairman of the Seattle giant; 22/03/2018 – MICROSOFT ADDS 315 MW OF NEW SOLAR POWER IN VIRGINIA; 03/04/2018 – KBRA Releases European Structured Finance Research: Commencing Countdown, Engines On; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says that despite threats of a trade war, the relationship between China and the U.S. will define the next 30 years; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 13,630 shares to 14,978 shares, valued at $709,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ternium Sa (NYSE:TX) by 255,899 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 361,352 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci India Etf (INDA).

Avalon Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.06B and $4.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,488 shares to 5,068 shares, valued at $1.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 674,969 shares in the quarter, for a total of 695,816 shares, and has risen its stake in Public Service Enterprise Grou (NYSE:PEG).