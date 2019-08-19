Avalon Advisors Boosted Its Novartis Ag (NVS) Position by $1.93 Million; As The Clorox Company (CLX) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Parnassus Investments Lowered Its Stake by $4.61 Million

Avalon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Novartis Ag (NVS) by 45.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc bought 20,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The hedge fund held 64,863 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24M, up from 44,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Novartis Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $89.47. About 1.26 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 11/04/2018 – BIOCON SAYS TO ACCELERATE LAUNCHING ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EU; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig™ (erenumab-aooe), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine p; 27/03/2018 – NOVARTIS SAYS SALE OF JV IN A NON-CORE SEGMENT IN BEST LONG-TERM INTERESTS OF NOVARTISSHAREHOLDERS; 17/05/2018 – REG-Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig(TM) (erenumab), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine prevention; 19/04/2018 – Novartis Backs 2018 View; 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly touts some mixed PhIII results for cluster headaches as Amgen, Novartis prep a market-busting move in migraine $LLY $AMGN $NVS $TEVA; 12/03/2018 – Novartis Appoints Executive Committee Members; President of Operations to Leave; 12/03/2018 – Operations head Wyss exits Novartis, giving way to new structure and a string of promotions $NVS @AmberTongPW; 01/05/2018 – Novartis: Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Waiting Period for Avexis Tender Offre Expired; 17/04/2018 – Amgen Presents First-Of-Its-Kind Data At AAN Annual Meeting Reinforcing Robust And Consistent Efficacy Of Aimovig™ (erenumab)

Parnassus Investments decreased its stake in The Clorox Company (CLX) by 0.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments sold 28,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 4.51 million shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $722.91M, down from 4.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in The Clorox Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $160.9. About 758,814 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Add to EPS in FY2; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q Net $181M; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Expects to Fund Nutranext Acquisition Through Combination of Available Cash and Debt Financing; 13/03/2018 – Hidden Valley First To Leverage Allrecipes’ AmazonFresh Integration; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX 3Q EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 07/05/2018 – CLOROX CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Expect Nutranext Acquisition to Close in Fiscal 4Q ending June 3; 02/05/2018 – Clorox cuts earnings outlook on swelling cost pressure; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Dilute 4Q EPS by 7-11 Cent

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comm Fincl Bank owns 60,377 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Limited, a Guernsey-based fund reported 3,093 shares. Moreover, Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited has 0.04% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 5,746 shares. Sumitomo Life Co invested 0.14% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Mckinley Carter Wealth Service holds 0.26% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 5,735 shares. Kistler owns 33 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hl Services Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 12,278 shares. Hills Natl Bank Trust Communication accumulated 4,050 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Paloma Mngmt, a Connecticut-based fund reported 6,217 shares. Westpac Banking has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Godsey And Gibb has 0.03% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 1,319 shares. The California-based Bennicas And has invested 2.66% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Mcf holds 20 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cambridge Advisors Inc invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39B and $25.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corp. (NYSE:SYY) by 393,096 shares to 8.75M shares, valued at $584.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc. Class A (NYSE:MA) by 51,389 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.19 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sei Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Avalon Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.06B and $4.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 95,183 shares to 788,813 shares, valued at $24.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI) by 4,889 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 201,952 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

