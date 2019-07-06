Avalon Advisors Boosted Its Holding in Cal Maine Foods (CALM) as Share Price Declined; Cvs Caremark (CVS) Holding Has Upped by Selway Asset Management

Selway Asset Management increased its stake in Cvs Caremark (CVS) by 25.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management bought 11,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 55,833 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01 million, up from 44,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Cvs Caremark for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $55.57. About 3.69 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 07/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion-Bond Sale Boosts Banks Underwriting Aetna Deal; 06/03/2018 – CVS jumbo bond attracts record $121bn in book orders; 07/03/2018 – CVS Health Awarded Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute Excellence Award for ScriptPath™ Prescription Schedule; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Crawford: Citing PBM Concerns, Crawford Urges Review of CVS/Aetna Merger; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Recognized By DiversityInc as Top 50 Company for Diversity For Second Year in a Row; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Announces Plans to Focus on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 19/04/2018 – CVS Keeps It Real and Unveils Biggest Beauty Campaign Ever; 30/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS exec tapped to run White House drug-pricing reform; Walmart in talks to buy Humana; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as President of CVS Pharmacy; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown

Avalon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cal Maine Foods Inc (CALM) by 6.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc bought 42,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.95% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 695,983 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.06 million, up from 653,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cal Maine Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $42.85. About 236,074 shares traded. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) has declined 8.82% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.25% the S&P500. Some Historical CALM News: 17/04/2018 – FDA: Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Announces Voluntary Shell Egg Recall Due to Possible Health Risk; 16/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods Announces Voluntary Shell Egg Recall Due to Possible Health Risk; 17/04/2018 – Cal-Maine at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Apr 27; 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods 3Q EPS Boosted 72c by Tax Benefit; 30/03/2018 Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Names Sherman Miller President And Chief Operating Officer; 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods 3Q Net $96.3M; 16/04/2018 – CAL-MAINE FOODS INC CALM.O – EGGS INVOLVED IN RECALL HAVE POTENTIAL TO BE CONTAMINATED WITH SALMONELLA BRAENDERUP; 16/04/2018 – CAL-MAINE FOODS INC – CO WAS NOTIFIED AFTER CLOSE OF BUSINESS ON APRIL 13, 2018, BY ROSE ACRE FARMS OF SEYMOUR, INDIANA, OF A VOLUNTARY EGG RECALL; 02/04/2018 – CAL-MAINE 3Q EPS $1.99, EST. $1.26; 02/04/2018 – CAL-MAINE WON’T PAY DIVIDEND FOR 1Q, 2Q, 3Q OF FISCAL 2018

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 2 sales for $20.54 million activity. The insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought 1,900 shares worth $101,821. $233,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. MERLO LARRY J sold 166,368 shares worth $11.49M. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 was made by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11.

Selway Asset Management, which manages about $271.44M and $149.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 2X Bdc Index (BDCL) by 236,775 shares to 156,355 shares, valued at $2.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Avalon Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.06B and $4.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 169,345 shares to 178,649 shares, valued at $35.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 95,183 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 788,813 shares, and cut its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).