Avalon Advisors Boosted Its Conocophillips (COP) Stake by $12.23 Million; Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Holding in Citi Trends (CTRN) Upped as Stock Declined

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc increased its stake in Citi Trends Inc (CTRN) by 67.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.45% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 198,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, up from 118,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Citi Trends Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.71M market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $15.53. About 35,587 shares traded. Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) has declined 39.35% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.78% the S&P500.

Avalon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 20.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc bought 185,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.09M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.04M, up from 909,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $60.08. About 2.46M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 07/05/2018 – Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 26/04/2018 – Venezuela hails $2 bln award as “tough lesson” for Conoco; 30/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET MINI-TENDER; 06/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: ConocoPhillips moves to take over Venezuelan PDVSA’s Caribbean assets; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA HAS TRANSFERRED OWNERSHIP OF OIL INVENTORIES AT ISLA REFINERY TO AVOID POTENTIAL SEIZURES; 07/05/2018 – SHIPPERS, ISLA REFINERY IN CURACAO EXPECT ATTACHMENT ORDERS BY CONOCO OVER ARBITRATION AWARD AGAINST PDVSA TO BE RE-SUBMITTED IN COMING DAYS; 26/04/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS $2 BLN CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N AWARD IS A “TOUGH LESSON” FOR OIL MULTINATIONAL AS LESS THAN 10PCT OF ORIGINAL CLAIM; 27/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Oxy ‘evaluating’ plan to buy former ConocoPhillips campus; 05/04/2018 – Cenovus ropes in oil industry veteran from Husky Energy as CFO; 02/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS RECENTLY BOUGHT ACREAGE IN CANADA FOR $120M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Petrus Tru Com Lta owns 3,615 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Granite Investment holds 0.05% or 12,672 shares in its portfolio. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability reported 96,510 shares. Alphamark Advsr Ltd Com invested in 0.01% or 250 shares. Everett Harris And Communication Ca owns 0.02% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 10,876 shares. Element Limited Liability Co has invested 0.28% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). First Financial Bank Of Hutchinson has 4,301 shares. Nomura Hldgs has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Girard Prtnrs Limited holds 0.08% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) or 6,307 shares. Moreover, Everence Mgmt Incorporated has 0.53% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 45,132 shares. Pillar Pacific Management Lc has 0.58% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Vestor Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 774 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). First Interstate Bank & Trust invested 0.04% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Credit Suisse Ag reported 1.86M shares stake.

Avalon Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.06B and $4.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 168,540 shares to 236,619 shares, valued at $19.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 8,676 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,313 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold CTRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 10.91 million shares or 0.62% less from 10.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 2,506 shares. Fmr Llc has 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco holds 42,066 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 46,100 were reported by Bessemer Grp. New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Bancorporation Of Mellon stated it has 139,533 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ajo Limited Partnership reported 117,672 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 187,804 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 26,502 shares. Prudential Fincl Incorporated has invested 0% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Corporation has 12,000 shares. 116,892 are held by Arrowstreet L P. Tci Wealth Advisors owns 38 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 222,535 are owned by Foundry Prns Llc. D E Shaw And Communication invested 0% of its portfolio in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN).

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98 million and $85.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 5,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $4.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

