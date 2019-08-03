Avalara Inc. (AVLR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Both Avalara Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) and Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalara Inc. 62 19.09 N/A -1.04 0.00 Twilio Inc. 128 19.15 N/A -1.31 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Avalara Inc. and Twilio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Avalara Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) and Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalara Inc. 0.00% -51.2% -20.2% Twilio Inc. 0.00% -11.6% -7.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Avalara Inc. is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Twilio Inc. is 5.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.8. Twilio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Avalara Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Avalara Inc. and Twilio Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalara Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Twilio Inc. 0 1 8 2.89

Avalara Inc.’s downside potential is -9.95% at a $72.67 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Twilio Inc. is $153.11, which is potential 14.52% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Twilio Inc. seems more appealing than Avalara Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Avalara Inc. and Twilio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.5% and 73.9% respectively. Insiders held 4.2% of Avalara Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.5% are Twilio Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avalara Inc. -1.81% 7.82% 40.36% 105.19% 101.68% 161.57% Twilio Inc. -5.76% 1.64% 8.2% 33.99% 139.84% 55.78%

For the past year Avalara Inc. was more bullish than Twilio Inc.

Summary

Twilio Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Avalara Inc.

Avalara, Inc. provides transaction tax compliance cloud-based solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs. The company's solutions include AvaTax, a solution for determining sales tax in the United States; Avalara Returns for tax return preparation, filing, and remittance; and Avalara Compliance Document Management solution, which creates, validates, stores, and manages sales tax exemption and reseller certificates. It also provides professional services, including nexus studies and analysis, voluntary compliance initiatives, tax registrations, and specialized tax research; MatrixMaster, a product taxability database for retail operations; Avalara CloudConnect, a hardware device; VAT Expert, a web-based solution that checks the validity of customer and supplier VAT numbers and provides VAT determinations in the form of invoices; and Brazilian tax compliance solutions that address the Brazilian transaction tax regimes. The company was formerly known as Advantage Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Avalara, Inc. in December 2005. Avalara, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Twilio Inc. provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications through the cloud in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s programmable communications cloud provides a range of products that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and authentication capabilities into their applications through application programming interfaces. It also provides use case products, such as a two-factor authentication solution. Twilio Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.