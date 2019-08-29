Avalara Inc. (AVLR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Avalara Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) and Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalara Inc. 67 19.55 N/A -1.04 0.00 Dropbox Inc. 23 4.79 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Avalara Inc. and Dropbox Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Avalara Inc. and Dropbox Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalara Inc. 0.00% -51.2% -20.2% Dropbox Inc. 0.00% -4.1% -1.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Avalara Inc. is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, Dropbox Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Dropbox Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Avalara Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Avalara Inc. and Dropbox Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalara Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 Dropbox Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

The consensus target price of Avalara Inc. is $89, with potential upside of 5.14%. Meanwhile, Dropbox Inc.’s consensus target price is $21.5, while its potential upside is 21.81%. Based on the data given earlier, Dropbox Inc. is looking more favorable than Avalara Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Avalara Inc. and Dropbox Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.5% and 61.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 4.2% of Avalara Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.3% of Dropbox Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avalara Inc. -1.81% 7.82% 40.36% 105.19% 101.68% 161.57% Dropbox Inc. -4.54% -5.8% -1.42% -1.55% -15.16% 15.32%

For the past year Avalara Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Dropbox Inc.

Summary

Dropbox Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Avalara Inc.

Avalara, Inc. provides transaction tax compliance cloud-based solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs. The company's solutions include AvaTax, a solution for determining sales tax in the United States; Avalara Returns for tax return preparation, filing, and remittance; and Avalara Compliance Document Management solution, which creates, validates, stores, and manages sales tax exemption and reseller certificates. It also provides professional services, including nexus studies and analysis, voluntary compliance initiatives, tax registrations, and specialized tax research; MatrixMaster, a product taxability database for retail operations; Avalara CloudConnect, a hardware device; VAT Expert, a web-based solution that checks the validity of customer and supplier VAT numbers and provides VAT determinations in the form of invoices; and Brazilian tax compliance solutions that address the Brazilian transaction tax regimes. The company was formerly known as Advantage Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Avalara, Inc. in December 2005. Avalara, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Dropbox Inc. provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.