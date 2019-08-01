Avalara Inc. (AVLR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Avalara Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) and Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalara Inc. 61 19.28 N/A -1.04 0.00 Agilysys Inc. 20 4.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

In table 1 we can see Avalara Inc. and Agilysys Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalara Inc. 0.00% -51.2% -20.2% Agilysys Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -6.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Avalara Inc. is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, Agilysys Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Agilysys Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Avalara Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Avalara Inc. and Agilysys Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalara Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Agilysys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Avalara Inc. has a -10.81% downside potential and an average target price of $72.67. On the other hand, Agilysys Inc.’s potential upside is 3.95% and its consensus target price is $25.5. The data provided earlier shows that Agilysys Inc. appears more favorable than Avalara Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Avalara Inc. and Agilysys Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 78.5% and 73.9%. Avalara Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2% of Agilysys Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avalara Inc. -5.77% 23.86% 35.78% 123.42% 0% 122.34% Agilysys Inc. 5.19% 0.6% 3.29% 20.38% 69.17% 40.03%

For the past year Avalara Inc. was more bullish than Agilysys Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Agilysys Inc. beats Avalara Inc.

Avalara, Inc. provides transaction tax compliance cloud-based solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs. The company's solutions include AvaTax, a solution for determining sales tax in the United States; Avalara Returns for tax return preparation, filing, and remittance; and Avalara Compliance Document Management solution, which creates, validates, stores, and manages sales tax exemption and reseller certificates. It also provides professional services, including nexus studies and analysis, voluntary compliance initiatives, tax registrations, and specialized tax research; MatrixMaster, a product taxability database for retail operations; Avalara CloudConnect, a hardware device; VAT Expert, a web-based solution that checks the validity of customer and supplier VAT numbers and provides VAT determinations in the form of invoices; and Brazilian tax compliance solutions that address the Brazilian transaction tax regimes. The company was formerly known as Advantage Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Avalara, Inc. in December 2005. Avalara, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, and Asia. It specializes in point-of-sale, property management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, and mobile and wireless solutions that are designed to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, increasing guest recruitment and wallet share, and enhance the overall guest experience. The company also offers support and maintenance of software and hardware products, and subscription services; and professional services. It serves various sectors, including gaming; hotels, resorts, and cruise; foodservice management; and restaurants, universities, stadia, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Pioneer-Standard Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Agilysys, Inc. in 2003. Agilysys, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia.