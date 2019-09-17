Avalara, Inc. (AVLR) Reaches $74.92 After 5.00% Up Move; Icici Bank Limited (IBN) Sellers Increased By 25.9% Their Shorts

The stock of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.91% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $74.92. About 762,557 shares traded. Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) has risen 101.68% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 101.68% the S&P500.The move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $5.66B company. It was reported on Sep, 17 by Barchart.com. We have $78.67 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:AVLR worth $282.80 million more.

Among 7 analysts covering Avalara (NYSE:AVLR), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Avalara has $10500 highest and $4900 lowest target. $90.38’s average target is 20.64% above currents $74.92 stock price. Avalara had 9 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 8 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. JP Morgan maintained Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) rating on Thursday, August 8. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $10400 target. As per Thursday, August 8, the company rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus.

Avalara, Inc. provides transaction tax compliance cloud solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.66 billion. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs. It currently has negative earnings. The company's solutions include AvaTax, a solution for determining sales tax in the United States; Avalara Returns for tax return preparation, filing, and remittance; and Avalara Compliance Document Management solution, which creates, validates, stores, and manages sales tax exemption and reseller certificates.

Analysts await Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.19 earnings per share, up 5.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.2 per share. After $-0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Avalara, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.75% negative EPS growth.