Avalara Inc. (AVLR) and Red Violet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Avalara Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) and Red Violet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalara Inc. 64 19.70 N/A -1.04 0.00 Red Violet Inc. 10 6.77 N/A -0.60 0.00

In table 1 we can see Avalara Inc. and Red Violet Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalara Inc. 0.00% -51.2% -20.2% Red Violet Inc. 0.00% -16.6% -14.8%

Liquidity

Avalara Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Red Violet Inc. which has a 3.1 Current Ratio and a 3.1 Quick Ratio. Red Violet Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Avalara Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Avalara Inc. and Red Violet Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalara Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Red Violet Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Avalara Inc. has a consensus target price of $87.17, and a 3.37% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Avalara Inc. and Red Violet Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.5% and 16.1%. 4.2% are Avalara Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Red Violet Inc. has 13.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avalara Inc. -1.81% 7.82% 40.36% 105.19% 101.68% 161.57% Red Violet Inc. 15.53% 27.66% 93.05% 104.92% 116.85% 134.87%

For the past year Avalara Inc. was more bullish than Red Violet Inc.

Avalara, Inc. provides transaction tax compliance cloud-based solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs. The company's solutions include AvaTax, a solution for determining sales tax in the United States; Avalara Returns for tax return preparation, filing, and remittance; and Avalara Compliance Document Management solution, which creates, validates, stores, and manages sales tax exemption and reseller certificates. It also provides professional services, including nexus studies and analysis, voluntary compliance initiatives, tax registrations, and specialized tax research; MatrixMaster, a product taxability database for retail operations; Avalara CloudConnect, a hardware device; VAT Expert, a web-based solution that checks the validity of customer and supplier VAT numbers and provides VAT determinations in the form of invoices; and Brazilian tax compliance solutions that address the Brazilian transaction tax regimes. The company was formerly known as Advantage Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Avalara, Inc. in December 2005. Avalara, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Red Violet, Inc., a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management. The company serves various industries, including law enforcement, government, financial services, insurance, and corporate risk for identity verification, risk assessment, fraud detection, and compliance. It markets its products and services through value-added distributors, resellers, and strategic partners; and trade shows and seminars, advertising, public relations, distribution of sales literature, and product specifications and ongoing communication with prospective clients, distributors, resellers, strategic partners, and installed base of current clients, as well as through direct sales. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. Red Violet, Inc. (NasdaqCM:RDVT) operates independently of Cogint, Inc. as of March 26, 2018.