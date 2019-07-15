Avalara Inc. (AVLR) and Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Avalara Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) and Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalara Inc. 57 19.67 N/A -1.04 0.00 Qualys Inc. 85 12.11 N/A 1.47 58.95

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Avalara Inc. and Qualys Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalara Inc. 0.00% -51.2% -20.2% Qualys Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 10.3%

Liquidity

1.1 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Avalara Inc. Its rival Qualys Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Qualys Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Avalara Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Avalara Inc. and Qualys Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalara Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Qualys Inc. 1 2 4 2.57

$56.5 is Avalara Inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -32.06%. Competitively the average price target of Qualys Inc. is $91.57, which is potential 2.36% upside. Based on the results given earlier, Qualys Inc. is looking more favorable than Avalara Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 78.5% of Avalara Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 87.5% of Qualys Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.4% of Avalara Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 15.2% of Qualys Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avalara Inc. -5.77% 23.86% 35.78% 123.42% 0% 122.34% Qualys Inc. -0.85% 5.33% 5.14% 16.11% 14.47% 15.79%

For the past year Avalara Inc. was more bullish than Qualys Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Qualys Inc. beats Avalara Inc.

Avalara, Inc. provides transaction tax compliance cloud-based solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs. The company's solutions include AvaTax, a solution for determining sales tax in the United States; Avalara Returns for tax return preparation, filing, and remittance; and Avalara Compliance Document Management solution, which creates, validates, stores, and manages sales tax exemption and reseller certificates. It also provides professional services, including nexus studies and analysis, voluntary compliance initiatives, tax registrations, and specialized tax research; MatrixMaster, a product taxability database for retail operations; Avalara CloudConnect, a hardware device; VAT Expert, a web-based solution that checks the validity of customer and supplier VAT numbers and provides VAT determinations in the form of invoices; and Brazilian tax compliance solutions that address the Brazilian transaction tax regimes. The company was formerly known as Advantage Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Avalara, Inc. in December 2005. Avalara, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Suite, which includes Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, AssetView, ThreatPROTECT, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall. Its integrated suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables customers to identify their IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions. The company also provides core services, including asset tagging and management, reporting and dashboards, questionnaires and collaboration, remediation and workflow, big data correlation and analytics engine, and alerts and notifications, which enable integrated workflows, management and real-time analysis, and reporting across IT security and compliance solutions. In addition, it offers cloud infrastructure services that include the data, data processing capabilities, software and hardware infrastructure, and infrastructure management capabilities. The company markets and sells its IT security and compliance solutions to customers directly through its sales teams, as well as indirectly through its network of channel partners, such as security consulting organizations, managed service providers, value added resellers, and consulting firms. It serves enterprises, government entities, and small and medium-sized businesses in various industries, including education, financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media, retail, technology, and utilities. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.