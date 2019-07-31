Avalara Inc. (AVLR) and NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Comparing side by side

As Application Software companies, Avalara Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) and NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalara Inc. 61 19.28 N/A -1.04 0.00 NIC Inc. 17 3.54 N/A 0.87 18.86

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalara Inc. 0.00% -51.2% -20.2% NIC Inc. 0.00% 25.9% 16.8%

Liquidity

1.1 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Avalara Inc. Its rival NIC Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. NIC Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Avalara Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalara Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 NIC Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Avalara Inc.’s downside potential is -10.81% at a $72.67 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Avalara Inc. and NIC Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78.5% and 90.8% respectively. 1.4% are Avalara Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.3% of NIC Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avalara Inc. -5.77% 23.86% 35.78% 123.42% 0% 122.34% NIC Inc. 0.49% -3.29% -5.24% 19.12% 5.79% 31.81%

NIC Inc. beats Avalara Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Avalara, Inc. provides transaction tax compliance cloud-based solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs. The company's solutions include AvaTax, a solution for determining sales tax in the United States; Avalara Returns for tax return preparation, filing, and remittance; and Avalara Compliance Document Management solution, which creates, validates, stores, and manages sales tax exemption and reseller certificates. It also provides professional services, including nexus studies and analysis, voluntary compliance initiatives, tax registrations, and specialized tax research; MatrixMaster, a product taxability database for retail operations; Avalara CloudConnect, a hardware device; VAT Expert, a web-based solution that checks the validity of customer and supplier VAT numbers and provides VAT determinations in the form of invoices; and Brazilian tax compliance solutions that address the Brazilian transaction tax regimes. The company was formerly known as Advantage Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Avalara, Inc. in December 2005. Avalara, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

NIC Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The companyÂ’s Outsourced Portals business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based, enterprise-wide portals on their behalf. These portals consist of Websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information online and complete transactions, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report. Its portal service offerings include motor vehicle driver history record retrieval; vehicle title, lien, and registration; motor vehicle inspections; temporary vehicle tags; driverÂ’s license renewal; hunting and fishing licenses; health professional license services; professional license renewal; business registrations and renewals; secretary of state business searches; Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) searches and filings; limited criminal history searches; court services; vital records; income and property tax payments; and payment processing products and services. The companyÂ’s software & services business provides software development and payment processing services to state and local governments, as well as federal agencies. In addition, it develops and manages the pre-employment screening program for motor carriers using transaction-based business model. Further, the company offers consulting, application development, and portal management services to governments. NIC Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Olathe, Kansas.