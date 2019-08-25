Avalara Inc. (AVLR) and Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Comparing side by side

Both Avalara Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) and Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalara Inc. 66 20.11 N/A -1.04 0.00 Model N Inc. 19 6.27 N/A -0.95 0.00

Demonstrates Avalara Inc. and Model N Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Avalara Inc. and Model N Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalara Inc. 0.00% -51.2% -20.2% Model N Inc. 0.00% -66% -18.2%

Liquidity

Avalara Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Model N Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. Model N Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avalara Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Avalara Inc. and Model N Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalara Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Model N Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Avalara Inc.’s average price target is $87.17, while its potential upside is 1.28%. Model N Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $24.5 average price target and a -9.63% potential downside. Based on the data shown earlier, Avalara Inc. is looking more favorable than Model N Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 71.5% of Avalara Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 79.7% of Model N Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 4.2% of Avalara Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 3.9% are Model N Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avalara Inc. -1.81% 7.82% 40.36% 105.19% 101.68% 161.57% Model N Inc. 4.19% 9.08% 19.13% 52.12% 16.59% 65.23%

For the past year Avalara Inc. has stronger performance than Model N Inc.

Summary

Avalara Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Model N Inc.

Avalara, Inc. provides transaction tax compliance cloud-based solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs. The company's solutions include AvaTax, a solution for determining sales tax in the United States; Avalara Returns for tax return preparation, filing, and remittance; and Avalara Compliance Document Management solution, which creates, validates, stores, and manages sales tax exemption and reseller certificates. It also provides professional services, including nexus studies and analysis, voluntary compliance initiatives, tax registrations, and specialized tax research; MatrixMaster, a product taxability database for retail operations; Avalara CloudConnect, a hardware device; VAT Expert, a web-based solution that checks the validity of customer and supplier VAT numbers and provides VAT determinations in the form of invoices; and Brazilian tax compliance solutions that address the Brazilian transaction tax regimes. The company was formerly known as Advantage Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Avalara, Inc. in December 2005. Avalara, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Model N, Inc. provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. The company develops applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives based on design wins for technology companies. It offers Revenue Enterprise Cloud, a set of transactional applications that serve as a system of record for, and automate the execution of revenue management processes, such as pricing, contracting, compliance, incentive, and rebate management. This suite includes price management, deal management, contract management, incentive and rebate management, and regulatory compliance management applications. The company also provides Revenue Intelligence Cloud, a range of intelligence applications that provide the analytical tools insights to define and optimize revenue management strategies. In addition, it offers Revvy Revenue Management, a set of multi-tenant cloud applications, which provides customers with predictable pricing, elastic infrastructures, and ease of implementation for the pharmaceutical, manufacturing, medical devices, and semiconductor and component manufacturing industries. This suite includes products, such as configure, price, and quote; global price management; and sales. Further, the company provides implementation, managed, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large and mid-sized organizations worldwide through its direct sales force. As of September 30, 2015, the company had 84 license and subscription customers. Model N, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California, with additional offices in the United States, India, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland.