Avalara Inc. (AVLR) and Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Avalara Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) and Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalara Inc. 67 20.00 N/A -1.04 0.00 Materialise NV 17 0.00 N/A 0.06 312.74

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Avalara Inc. and Materialise NV.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalara Inc. 0.00% -51.2% -20.2% Materialise NV 0.00% 2.4% 1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Avalara Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Materialise NV’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 2. Materialise NV can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Avalara Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Avalara Inc. and Materialise NV Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalara Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 Materialise NV 0 0 2 3.00

Avalara Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 3.95% and an $89 consensus target price. On the other hand, Materialise NV’s potential upside is 1.67% and its consensus target price is $19.5. The data provided earlier shows that Avalara Inc. appears more favorable than Materialise NV, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 71.5% of Avalara Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 22.6% of Materialise NV are owned by institutional investors. Avalara Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.2%. Competitively, 0.24% are Materialise NV’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avalara Inc. -1.81% 7.82% 40.36% 105.19% 101.68% 161.57% Materialise NV 0.31% 2.92% 19.4% 20.06% 52.08% -3.2%

For the past year Avalara Inc. has 161.57% stronger performance while Materialise NV has -3.2% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Materialise NV beats Avalara Inc.

Avalara, Inc. provides transaction tax compliance cloud-based solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs. The company's solutions include AvaTax, a solution for determining sales tax in the United States; Avalara Returns for tax return preparation, filing, and remittance; and Avalara Compliance Document Management solution, which creates, validates, stores, and manages sales tax exemption and reseller certificates. It also provides professional services, including nexus studies and analysis, voluntary compliance initiatives, tax registrations, and specialized tax research; MatrixMaster, a product taxability database for retail operations; Avalara CloudConnect, a hardware device; VAT Expert, a web-based solution that checks the validity of customer and supplier VAT numbers and provides VAT determinations in the form of invoices; and Brazilian tax compliance solutions that address the Brazilian transaction tax regimes. The company was formerly known as Advantage Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Avalara, Inc. in December 2005. Avalara, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The companyÂ’s Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software worldwide through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations. Its software interfaces between various types of 3D printers, and various software applications and capturing technologies, including computer-aided design packages and 3D scanners. This segment serves 3D printing machine original equipment manufacturers; manufacturers in automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and hearing aid industries; and 3D printing service bureaus through its sales force, Website, and third-party distributors. Its Materialise Medical segment provides medical software that allows medical-image based analysis and engineering, as well as patient-specific design of surgical devices and implants to research institutes, renowned hospitals, and medical device companies; and clinical services. This segment has collaboration agreements with Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.; Encore Medical, L.P.; and DePuy Synthes Companies of Johnson & Johnson, as well as with Global Orthopaedic Technology Pty Ltd, Limacorporate Spa, Mathys AG, Howmedica Osteonics Corp., Stryker, and Corin Ltd. It serves medical device companies, hospitals, universities, and industrial companies through its direct sales force, Website, and picture archiving and communication system partners. The companyÂ’s Materialise Manufacturing segment primarily offers 3D printing services to industrial and commercial customers. It provides design and engineering services, and rapid prototyping and additive manufacturing of production parts; and engineers and 3D prints fixtures that allow automobile manufacturers and their suppliers to enhance the quality control and efficiency of their manufacturing processes. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.