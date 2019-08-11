Avalara Inc. (AVLR) and Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Avalara Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) and Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalara Inc. 63 20.47 N/A -1.04 0.00 Eventbrite Inc. 21 4.60 N/A -2.03 0.00

Table 1 highlights Avalara Inc. and Eventbrite Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalara Inc. 0.00% -51.2% -20.2% Eventbrite Inc. 0.00% -30% -10%

Liquidity

Avalara Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Eventbrite Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. Eventbrite Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avalara Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Avalara Inc. and Eventbrite Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalara Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Eventbrite Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Avalara Inc.’s downside potential is -2.37% at a $87.17 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 71.5% of Avalara Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.7% of Eventbrite Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% are Avalara Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.5% of Eventbrite Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avalara Inc. -1.81% 7.82% 40.36% 105.19% 101.68% 161.57% Eventbrite Inc. 0% 4.99% -26.75% -42.84% 0% -36.39%

For the past year Avalara Inc. has 161.57% stronger performance while Eventbrite Inc. has -36.39% weaker performance.

Summary

Avalara Inc. beats Eventbrite Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Avalara, Inc. provides transaction tax compliance cloud-based solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs. The company's solutions include AvaTax, a solution for determining sales tax in the United States; Avalara Returns for tax return preparation, filing, and remittance; and Avalara Compliance Document Management solution, which creates, validates, stores, and manages sales tax exemption and reseller certificates. It also provides professional services, including nexus studies and analysis, voluntary compliance initiatives, tax registrations, and specialized tax research; MatrixMaster, a product taxability database for retail operations; Avalara CloudConnect, a hardware device; VAT Expert, a web-based solution that checks the validity of customer and supplier VAT numbers and provides VAT determinations in the form of invoices; and Brazilian tax compliance solutions that address the Brazilian transaction tax regimes. The company was formerly known as Advantage Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Avalara, Inc. in December 2005. Avalara, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Eventbrite, Inc. operates as a technology platform worldwide. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.