Avalara Inc. (AVLR) and Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Contrasting side by side

Both Avalara Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) and Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalara Inc. 80 6.13 66.32M -1.04 0.00 Digital Turbine Inc. 7 1.49 62.94M -0.06 0.00

In table 1 we can see Avalara Inc. and Digital Turbine Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Avalara Inc. and Digital Turbine Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalara Inc. 82,827,525.91% -51.2% -20.2% Digital Turbine Inc. 909,537,572.25% -18.7% -7.3%

Liquidity

Avalara Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Digital Turbine Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Avalara Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Digital Turbine Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Avalara Inc. and Digital Turbine Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalara Inc. 0 0 7 3.00 Digital Turbine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Avalara Inc. has a 34.31% upside potential and an average price target of $90.38.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 71.5% of Avalara Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.4% of Digital Turbine Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 4.2% of Avalara Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 13.51% of Digital Turbine Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avalara Inc. -1.81% 7.82% 40.36% 105.19% 101.68% 161.57% Digital Turbine Inc. -0.55% 5.44% 36.78% 139.21% 299.26% 196.72%

For the past year Avalara Inc. has weaker performance than Digital Turbine Inc.

Summary

Digital Turbine Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Avalara Inc.

Avalara, Inc. provides transaction tax compliance cloud-based solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs. The company's solutions include AvaTax, a solution for determining sales tax in the United States; Avalara Returns for tax return preparation, filing, and remittance; and Avalara Compliance Document Management solution, which creates, validates, stores, and manages sales tax exemption and reseller certificates. It also provides professional services, including nexus studies and analysis, voluntary compliance initiatives, tax registrations, and specialized tax research; MatrixMaster, a product taxability database for retail operations; Avalara CloudConnect, a hardware device; VAT Expert, a web-based solution that checks the validity of customer and supplier VAT numbers and provides VAT determinations in the form of invoices; and Brazilian tax compliance solutions that address the Brazilian transaction tax regimes. The company was formerly known as Advantage Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Avalara, Inc. in December 2005. Avalara, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.