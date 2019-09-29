Avalara Inc. (AVLR) and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Contrasting side by side

Both Avalara Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalara Inc. 80 6.13 66.32M -1.04 0.00 Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 54 1.33 53.43M -0.39 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Avalara Inc. and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalara Inc. 82,827,525.91% -51.2% -20.2% Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 99,813,188.87% -36.7% -2.6%

Liquidity

1.1 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Avalara Inc. Its rival Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Avalara Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Avalara Inc. and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalara Inc. 0 0 7 3.00 Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Avalara Inc.’s consensus price target is $90.38, while its potential upside is 33.07%. Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $68.33 consensus price target and a 25.19% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Avalara Inc. is looking more favorable than Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 71.5% of Avalara Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 92% of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 4.2% of Avalara Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5% of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avalara Inc. -1.81% 7.82% 40.36% 105.19% 101.68% 161.57% Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. -3.69% 2.21% 9.79% 5.88% 20.28% 17.39%

For the past year Avalara Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. beats Avalara Inc.

Avalara, Inc. provides transaction tax compliance cloud-based solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs. The company's solutions include AvaTax, a solution for determining sales tax in the United States; Avalara Returns for tax return preparation, filing, and remittance; and Avalara Compliance Document Management solution, which creates, validates, stores, and manages sales tax exemption and reseller certificates. It also provides professional services, including nexus studies and analysis, voluntary compliance initiatives, tax registrations, and specialized tax research; MatrixMaster, a product taxability database for retail operations; Avalara CloudConnect, a hardware device; VAT Expert, a web-based solution that checks the validity of customer and supplier VAT numbers and provides VAT determinations in the form of invoices; and Brazilian tax compliance solutions that address the Brazilian transaction tax regimes. The company was formerly known as Advantage Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Avalara, Inc. in December 2005. Avalara, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its products suite includes recruiting suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; learning suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; performance suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and human resource administration suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting. The company also offers Cornerstone Growth Edition, a cloud-based learning and talent management solution for organizations with 250 or fewer employees; and Cornerstone Edge solutions that allow clients and partners to integrate with marketplace of service providers. In addition, it provides configuration support, systems integration, business process re-engineering, change management consulting, and training services. The company serves automotive, business services, education and publishing, financial services, food and restaurants, healthcare, insurance, media and communications, non-profits, pharmaceuticals, public sector, retail, technology, and travel industries. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.