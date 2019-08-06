Avalara Inc. (AVLR) and Cloudera Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Comparison side by side

Both Avalara Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) and Cloudera Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalara Inc. 62 18.33 N/A -1.04 0.00 Cloudera Inc. 10 3.03 N/A -1.21 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Avalara Inc. and Cloudera Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalara Inc. 0.00% -51.2% -20.2% Cloudera Inc. 0.00% -26.9% -16.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Avalara Inc. is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, Cloudera Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Cloudera Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Avalara Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Avalara Inc. and Cloudera Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalara Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cloudera Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Avalara Inc.’s downside potential is -6.23% at a $72.67 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Cloudera Inc. is $16, which is potential 146.91% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Cloudera Inc. is looking more favorable than Avalara Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 71.5% of Avalara Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 78.5% of Cloudera Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 4.2% of Avalara Inc. shares. Competitively, Cloudera Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avalara Inc. -1.81% 7.82% 40.36% 105.19% 101.68% 161.57% Cloudera Inc. 1.7% 12.62% -45.64% -54.56% -55.54% -45.93%

For the past year Avalara Inc. had bullish trend while Cloudera Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Avalara Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Cloudera Inc.

Avalara, Inc. provides transaction tax compliance cloud-based solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs. The company's solutions include AvaTax, a solution for determining sales tax in the United States; Avalara Returns for tax return preparation, filing, and remittance; and Avalara Compliance Document Management solution, which creates, validates, stores, and manages sales tax exemption and reseller certificates. It also provides professional services, including nexus studies and analysis, voluntary compliance initiatives, tax registrations, and specialized tax research; MatrixMaster, a product taxability database for retail operations; Avalara CloudConnect, a hardware device; VAT Expert, a web-based solution that checks the validity of customer and supplier VAT numbers and provides VAT determinations in the form of invoices; and Brazilian tax compliance solutions that address the Brazilian transaction tax regimes. The company was formerly known as Advantage Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Avalara, Inc. in December 2005. Avalara, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Cloudera, Inc. operates a data management, machine learning, and analytics software platform in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The companyÂ’s platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to customers for transforming their businesses. It provides Cloudera Essentials and Cloudera Enterprise solutions; Cloudera Data Science for programmatic preparation, predictive modeling, and machine learning; Cloudera Real Time for online, streaming, and real-time applications; and Cloudera Analytics for business intelligence and SQL analytics. The company also offers Cloudera Manager that allows its customers to manage their clusters and workloads; Cloudera Director that automates and abstracts cluster interactions with cloud infrastructure providers; Cloudera Navigator Audit and Lineage, which provides a auditable history of data accesses with a unified searchable audit dashboard; Cloudera Navigator Optimizer that analyzes the SQL queries; and Cloudera Navigator Encrypt and Key Trustee that allows customers to set and enforce the policies governing data encryption, as well as an administrator to grant and revoke key privileges. In addition, it provides technical support, professional, and training services. The company serves banks, technology companies, telecommunication companies, and healthcare and life sciences companies through its direct sales force. Cloudera, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Intel Corporation. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.