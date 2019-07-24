Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL)’s Financial Results Comparing With ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

As Biotechnology companies, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 2 0.99 N/A -2.57 0.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.88 5.22

In table 1 we can see Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% -67.8% -14.3% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2%

Risk & Volatility

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a beta of 1.71 and its 71.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s beta is 2.62 which is 162.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s Current Ratio is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. On the competitive side is, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. which has a 8.9 Current Ratio and a 8.9 Quick Ratio. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 1 3.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$6 is Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 163.16%. Competitively ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a consensus price target of $6.5, with potential upside of 14.04%. The results provided earlier shows that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc appears more favorable than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 54.9% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc shares and 41.3% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.7% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 10% 9.09% -34.98% -63.23% -81.2% -48.84% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 3.63% 8.29% 76.45% 82.07% 3.39% 144.39%

For the past year Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc had bearish trend while ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc on 6 of the 9 factors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.