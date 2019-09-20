Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML)

Since Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 2 1.69 N/A -2.60 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 14 27.12 N/A -3.04 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% -279.6% -41.4% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -127.1% -98.9%

Risk and Volatility

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s current beta is 1.6 and it happens to be 60.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.27 beta and it is 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a Current Ratio of 3.3 and a Quick Ratio of 3.1. Competitively, Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.1 and has 5 Quick Ratio. Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 1 3.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s upside potential is 78.04% at a $6 consensus target price. On the other hand, Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 214.18% and its consensus target price is $35. The data provided earlier shows that Stemline Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 53% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc shares are held by institutional investors while 79.9% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.9% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.7% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 1.32% -12.5% 76.34% -16.3% -63.22% -10.47% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68%

For the past year Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has -10.47% weaker performance while Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has 39.68% stronger performance.

Summary

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. beats Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc on 6 of the 8 factors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.