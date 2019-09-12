Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 2 1.08 N/A -2.60 0.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% -279.6% -41.4% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.6 beta indicates that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is 60.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.66 beta is the reason why it is 166.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc are 3.3 and 3.1 respectively. Its competitor Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.7 and its Quick Ratio is 9.7. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 1 3.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 177.78% upside potential and an average target price of $6. Competitively Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $37, with potential upside of 163.72%. The data provided earlier shows that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc appears more favorable than Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 53% and 87.9% respectively. About 0.9% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.6% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 1.32% -12.5% 76.34% -16.3% -63.22% -10.47% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.32% -12.81% -33.11% -12.5% -38.11% -17.81%

For the past year Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s stock price has smaller decline than Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.