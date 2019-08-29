Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL)

We will be comparing the differences between Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 2 1.35 N/A -2.60 0.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 18 65.17 N/A -0.08 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Rafael Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Rafael Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% -279.6% -41.4% Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -2.9%

Liquidity

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s Current Ratio is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. On the competitive side is, Rafael Holdings Inc. which has a 15 Current Ratio and a 15 Quick Ratio. Rafael Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Rafael Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 1 3.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 122.22% upside potential and a consensus target price of $6.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 53% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.3% of Rafael Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% are Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 11.59% of Rafael Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 1.32% -12.5% 76.34% -16.3% -63.22% -10.47% Rafael Holdings Inc. -2.59% -23.36% 27.78% 21.34% 126.97% 161.03%

For the past year Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc had bearish trend while Rafael Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Rafael Holdings Inc. beats Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.