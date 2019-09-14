Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL)’s Financial Results Comparing With NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)

This is a contrast between Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) and NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 2 1.08 N/A -2.60 0.00 NextCure Inc. 22 305.03 N/A -2.18 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and NextCure Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% -279.6% -41.4% NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.3 and 3.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor NextCure Inc. are 12.8 and 12.8 respectively. NextCure Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and NextCure Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 1 3.00 NextCure Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

$6 is Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 177.14%. NextCure Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $43.67 consensus target price and a 17.87% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc appears more favorable than NextCure Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 53% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc shares are held by institutional investors while 30.8% of NextCure Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.9% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc shares. Competitively, 3.5% are NextCure Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 1.32% -12.5% 76.34% -16.3% -63.22% -10.47% NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4%

For the past year Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has -10.47% weaker performance while NextCure Inc. has 10.4% stronger performance.

Summary

NextCure Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.