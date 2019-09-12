Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 2 1.10 N/A -2.60 0.00 Merus N.V. 15 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00

Demonstrates Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Merus N.V. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Merus N.V.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% -279.6% -41.4% Merus N.V. 0.00% -24.7% -9.9%

Liquidity

3.3 and 3.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc. Its rival Merus N.V.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. Merus N.V. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Merus N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 1 3.00 Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has an average target price of $6, and a 172.73% upside potential. Competitively the average target price of Merus N.V. is $21.8, which is potential 27.86% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc appears more favorable than Merus N.V., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 53% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc shares and 65.8% of Merus N.V. shares. 0.9% are Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 30.47% of Merus N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 1.32% -12.5% 76.34% -16.3% -63.22% -10.47% Merus N.V. 0% 5.07% 0.51% 28.05% -28.28% 12.5%

For the past year Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has -10.47% weaker performance while Merus N.V. has 12.5% stronger performance.

Summary

Merus N.V. beats Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc on 6 of the 9 factors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.