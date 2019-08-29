Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

Both Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 2 1.35 N/A -2.60 0.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% -279.6% -41.4% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8%

Liquidity

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.3 and 3.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Kezar Life Sciences Inc. are 21.8 and 21.8 respectively. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 1 3.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s average price target is $6, while its potential upside is 122.22%. Competitively the average price target of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is $15, which is potential 287.60% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Kezar Life Sciences Inc. appears more favorable than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 53% and 52.1%. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 1.32% -12.5% 76.34% -16.3% -63.22% -10.47% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14%

For the past year Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has stronger performance than Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc on 6 of the 8 factors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.