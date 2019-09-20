Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 2 1.69 N/A -2.60 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00

Demonstrates Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% -279.6% -41.4% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

3.3 and 3.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc. Its rival Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 14 and 14 respectively. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 1 3.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s upside potential is 78.04% at a $6 consensus target price. Competitively Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has a consensus target price of $17.75, with potential upside of 86.45%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 53% and 78.8%. About 0.9% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% are Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 1.32% -12.5% 76.34% -16.3% -63.22% -10.47% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1%

For the past year Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has stronger performance than Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.