Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

We are contrasting Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 2 1.17 N/A -2.60 0.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 135 3.56 N/A 8.02 17.37

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% -279.6% -41.4% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.6 beta indicates that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is 60.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s 1.14 beta is the reason why it is 14.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is 3.1 while its Current Ratio is 3.3. Meanwhile, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a Current Ratio of 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 1 3.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 3 6 2.67

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 156.41% upside potential and an average price target of $6. Competitively the consensus price target of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is $164.56, which is potential 29.80% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc appears more favorable than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 53% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc shares and 95.4% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares. Insiders owned 0.9% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc shares. Competitively, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 1.32% -12.5% 76.34% -16.3% -63.22% -10.47% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44%

For the past year Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has -10.47% weaker performance while Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has 12.44% stronger performance.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc on 7 of the 10 factors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.