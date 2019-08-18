Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 2 1.04 N/A -2.60 0.00 Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 1.68

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% -279.6% -41.4% Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1.6 beta, while its volatility is 60.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Histogenics Corporation has a 3.29 beta and it is 229.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc are 3.3 and 3.1. Competitively, Histogenics Corporation has 3.5 and 3.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Histogenics Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Histogenics Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 1 3.00 Histogenics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is $6, with potential upside of 189.86%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Histogenics Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 53% and 13% respectively. About 0.9% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 6% of Histogenics Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 1.32% -12.5% 76.34% -16.3% -63.22% -10.47% Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62%

For the past year Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc had bearish trend while Histogenics Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Histogenics Corporation beats Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc on 6 of the 9 factors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.