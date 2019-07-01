Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 2 1.14 N/A -2.57 0.00 Cerus Corporation 6 11.44 N/A -0.46 0.00

Demonstrates Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Cerus Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% -67.8% -14.3% Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3%

Risk & Volatility

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1.71 beta, while its volatility is 71.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Cerus Corporation has a 1.44 beta which is 44.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.1. The Current Ratio of rival Cerus Corporation is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.5. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cerus Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Cerus Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 1 3.00 Cerus Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 127.27% upside potential and a consensus target price of $6. Competitively Cerus Corporation has a consensus target price of $9, with potential upside of 67.29%. The data provided earlier shows that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc appears more favorable than Cerus Corporation, based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Cerus Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 54.9% and 68.9% respectively. About 0.9% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.9% of Cerus Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 10% 9.09% -34.98% -63.23% -81.2% -48.84% Cerus Corporation -3.49% -11.8% -13.73% -3.49% -15.96% 9.07%

For the past year Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc had bearish trend while Cerus Corporation had bullish trend.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.